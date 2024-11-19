Makers Nutrition Feeding Neighbors This Thanksgiving with Essential Donations

It is wonderful knowing that Island Harvest is out there every day making a difference, and we are thrilled to be able to give what we can to take part in making that difference. Post this

Island Harvest Food Bank has helped and continues to help change lives and the Long Island community by working to end hunger. With so many families, parents, and individuals facing challenging times, this food bank is exactly the kind of organization Makers Nutrition wanted to promote and donate to, knowing that necessities would go directly to those in need.

"This year, we are trying to have a significant impact on people close to home," said Director of Sales Tom Corr. "And who better than Island Harvest to facilitate delivering these items to the people who need them most? It is wonderful knowing that Island Harvest is out there every day making a difference, and we are thrilled to be able to give what we can to take part in making that difference."

This is Makers Nutrition's fifth time giving back to Island Harvest Food Bank, and the company encourages all local companies to donate what they can. Any amount matters and can make for a happier holiday for so many.

About Island Harvest Food Bank

Island Harvest Food Bank is a leading human services organization whose mission is to end hunger and reduce food waste on Long Island. We accomplish this through innovative programs and services aimed at enhanced hunger awareness, short-term case management, nutrition education, outreach and advocacy initiatives, our Healthy Harvest Farm, Giving Gardens and a seed library, a Workforce Skills Development Institute, and efficient food collection and distribution. Our work directly supports children, families, seniors, and veterans who turn to us in times of crisis and supports a network of community-based nonprofit organizations. Island Harvest Food Bank is a member of Feeding America®, a nationwide network of food banks leading the effort to solve hunger in the U.S. To learn more, visit http://www.islandharvest.org.

About Makers Nutrition

Makers Nutrition, a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, is a leading partner for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Offering comprehensive services, including contract supplement manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment, the company specializes in producing high-quality capsules, tablets, powders, softgels, and gummies to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

