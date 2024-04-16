Makers Nutrition Founder and CEO Jason Provenzano Stands Triumphant in the 2024 TITAN Business Awards

As a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses, we take pride in showcasing their remarkable achievements and acknowledging their excellence in the world of business. Post this

The TITAN Business Award program was established with a clear mission: to celebrate the accomplishments of entrepreneurs and organizations on a global scale. The TITANS seek to shine a spotlight on those often overlooked by industry giants, as well as on the giants themselves, ensuring a fair and level playing field where only the most deserving are crowned TITANs.

Hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), this competition welcomes entries from entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large organizations alike. Regardless of whether they are private or public, for-profit or non-profit, all participants have an equal chance at victory, extending the opportunity to various industries.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winners and applaud them for their outstanding works," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "As a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses, we take pride in showcasing their remarkable achievements and acknowledging their excellence in the world of business."

The TITAN Business Awards invited a team of seasoned industry professionals as jurors. With their expertise, the jury ensures thorough and impartial assessments of all submissions. Their task is to identify standout entries and determine their eligibility for the esteemed TITAN recognition. This effort underscores the competition's commitment to setting high standards and driving industries toward excellence.

The Jury & Evaluation Process

The competition places a strong emphasis on rewarding excellence while ensuring impartiality and diverse perspectives in the judging process. To achieve this, a diverse panel of respected professionals has been assembled to serve as jurors. Among them are Abhishek Kanal (Google), Vipul Bansal (Deutsche Bank), Tomofumi Nakata (Qlay Technologies), Santiago Villegas (1903 Public Relations), and Wasim Fathima Shah (Wellmark-Blue Cross Blue Shield).

To ensure fairness, the competition used blind judging, where each entry was evaluated solely on its own merits. This approach eliminated biases and allowed true excellence to shine. Judges also followed current industry standards, keeping assessments relevant and reflective of the latest trends.

Participation of International Brands & Companies

The competition received a diverse array of entries from renowned companies, many of which are household names. These entrants showcased their industry leadership, setting a high standard for the competition.

Among the group of distinguished winners are well-known names in the industry, including City of Sydney Council, Omnia Technologies Group, Morgan Properties, Bausch Health, Paycor, Allied Bank Ltd., OPPO Singapore, United Wholesale Mortgage, LSEG, ADP®, eBay Inc., Burns Holding Corp, Makers Nutrition, The Connor Group, and Toco Warranty, to name a few.

"The TITAN Business Awards celebrates the tireless efforts of those who lead their organizations to new heights, demonstrating unwavering dedication and innovation," Brandt stated. "Their achievements not only inspire others but also propel industries towards a brighter future, setting a standard for excellence that others aspire to achieve."

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

SOURCE Makers Nutrition