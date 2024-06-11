Makers Nutrition Honored with Six Titles at the 11th Annual Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence

These awards are a testament to our dedication to customer satisfaction and the relentless efforts of our team to innovate and excel in sales and service. We remain committed to delivering exceptional value and support to our customers and have never been better equipped to do so. Post this

Chief Executive Officer – Founder and CEO Jason Provenzano (Gold)

(Gold) Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year – Executive Vice President Stephen Finnegan (Gold)

(Gold) Mentor for Customer Excellence – Vice President Patrick Gillespie (Gold)

(Gold) Achievement in Sales Leadership – Executive Vice President Patrick Gillespie (Gold)

(Gold) Achievement in Customer Success Story – Private Label Pet Supplements and Energy Drinks (Bronze)

Achievement in Product Innovation – Private Label Expansion with Pet Supplements and Energy Drinks (Bronze)

The Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence celebrate the achievements and innovations of companies and organizations that go above and beyond in providing exceptional customer service. The awards recognize excellence in various categories including Artificial Intelligence, Customer Feedback and Insights, Customer Service and Support, Customer Success, Cybersecurity, Finance and Billing, Human Resources, IT and Infrastructure, Logistics and Supply Chain, Marketing, Operations, Product Development, Public Relations, Quality Assurance, Sales, Social Media and Community Management, Technical Support, and Training and Development.

Over the past year, our private label program has expanded and improved dramatically, as we now offer flavorful pet chews, sparkling energy drinks, and beneficial tinctures. This expansion is a direct reflection of how far we have come both as a company and a team serving the business needs of thousands and health needs of millions.

"We are honored to receive individual and team awards in this year's Globee® Awards," said Makers Nutrition Founder and CEO Jason Provenzano. "These awards are a testament to our dedication to customer satisfaction and the relentless efforts of our team to innovate and excel in sales and service. We remain committed to delivering exceptional value and support to our customers and have never been better equipped to do so."

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for

American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women in Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

Over 1,100 judges from around the world, representing a diverse array of industry experts, applied for the judging process. The judges are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/disruptor/judges/.

About Makers Nutrition

Makers Nutrition is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, powders, tablets, softgels, gummies, and liquids, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs.

Media Contact

Rosemary Tambini, Makers Nutrition, 631-456-5397, [email protected], https://www.makersnutrition.com

SOURCE Makers Nutrition