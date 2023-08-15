Makers Nutrition Named Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2023 International Business Awards®

Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year's class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet. Tweet this

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in Rome, Italy on Friday, 13 October.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year's competition also featured a number of new categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' achievements in sustainability initiatives.

Makers Nutrition won in the Manufacturing category for nutraceutical products and services.

"This year, we are especially honored to be named an International Stevie® winner because of our increased efforts to be better and do better for our clients," said Director of Multimedia Marketing Rosemary Tambini. "Makers Nutrition has enhanced its manufacturing services, expanded its private label program, which now offers even more high-quality formulas, and raised the bar for the dietary supplement industry at large. We are proud of this accomplishment and look forward to seeing how our efforts help clients grow their businesses."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

"Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year's class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements, and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on 13 October."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Makers Nutrition

A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Rosemary Tambini, Makers Nutrition, 631-456-5397, [email protected], https://www.makersnutrition.com

SOURCE Makers Nutrition