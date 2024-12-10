Makers Nutrition Spreads Holiday Cheer to Teens Through Friends of Karen's Adopt-a-Family Program

Makers Nutrition continues its tradition of supporting Friends of Karen's Adopt-a-Family holiday program by donating $500 in gift cards to empower teens facing serious health challenges to choose meaningful gifts that bring them joy and normalcy. This partnership underscores Makers Nutrition's commitment to spreading holiday cheer while helping families navigate extraordinary circumstances, aligning with Friends of Karen's mission to provide vital emotional, financial, and advocacy support to children with life-threatening illnesses in the New York tri-state area.
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Makers Nutrition is thrilled to continue its tradition of supporting Friends of Karen's Adopt-a-Family holiday program, bringing warmth and joy to children navigating serious health challenges. This year, the company has donated $500 in gift cards, allowing five teens supported by Friends of Karen to select gifts that bring them happiness and a sense of normalcy during the holiday season.
For teens, gift cards represent more than just a shopping opportunity—they offer a sense of freedom and agency. "This donation empowers teens to choose something meaningful for themselves, whether it's clothing, books, or something that simply makes them smile," said Rosemary Tambini, Director of Multimedia Marketing at Makers Nutrition. "We're grateful for the opportunity to spread a little joy to young individuals and their families who are dealing with extraordinary challenges."
Friends of Karen's Adopt-a-Family initiative brings essential support to families during the holiday season, helping to lift spirits and ease financial strain. Makers Nutrition's contribution provides teens with the ability to celebrate in their own unique way, helping to create lasting memories during a time that can be particularly difficult.
"It's inspiring to work with an organization like Friends of Karen, whose dedication to these families is unwavering," remarked Ms. Tambini. "Everyone deserves to feel the magic of the holidays, and through this partnership, we're honored to be part of making that happen."
About Friends of Karen
Friends of Karen is a non-profit organization that provides emotional, financial, and advocacy support for children with a life-threatening illness and their families in order to keep them stable, functioning, and able to cope. For families living in the New York tri-state region, Friends of Karen gives them more time for what's most important: each other. The organization helps hundreds of ill children and their families every month, at no cost to them. Friends of Karen has received top ratings from Charity Navigator, an independent organization that evaluates the financial efficiency and responsibility of thousands of U.S. charities. Friends of Karen also meets the 20 Standards of Charity Accountability of the BBB of Metropolitan New York. Donate here.
About Makers Nutrition
A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition, is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs.
