Makers Nutrition Spreads Holiday Cheer to Teens Through Friends of Karen's Adopt-a-Family Program

Friends of Karen's Adopt-a-Family initiative brings essential support to families during the holiday season, helping to lift spirits and ease financial strain. Makers Nutrition's contribution provides teens with the ability to celebrate in their own unique way, helping to create lasting memories during a time that can be particularly difficult.

"It's inspiring to work with an organization like Friends of Karen, whose dedication to these families is unwavering," remarked Ms. Tambini. "Everyone deserves to feel the magic of the holidays, and through this partnership, we're honored to be part of making that happen."

About Friends of Karen

Friends of Karen is a non-profit organization that provides emotional, financial, and advocacy support for children with a life-threatening illness and their families in order to keep them stable, functioning, and able to cope. For families living in the New York tri-state region, Friends of Karen gives them more time for what's most important: each other. The organization helps hundreds of ill children and their families every month, at no cost to them. Friends of Karen has received top ratings from Charity Navigator, an independent organization that evaluates the financial efficiency and responsibility of thousands of U.S. charities. Friends of Karen also meets the 20 Standards of Charity Accountability of the BBB of Metropolitan New York. Donate here.

About Makers Nutrition

A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition, is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs.

