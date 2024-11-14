Makers Nutrition Spreads Holiday Cheer with Donation to the Richie Rich Wish Foundation

This holiday season, Makers Nutrition has donated $2,500 to the Richie Rich Wish Foundation, supporting their mission to bring holiday joy to children with special needs and medical challenges. The contribution will go toward purchasing toys, ensuring each child experiences the excitement of the season with a special gift. Makers Nutrition encourages others to join in supporting this cause, highlighting the impact of community generosity in brightening the holidays for these deserving families.
HAUPPAUGE N.Y., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This holiday season, Makers Nutrition is proud to support the Richie Rich Wish Foundation with a $2,500 donation dedicated to bringing smiles and joy to hundreds of children with special needs and medical challenges. This donation will help provide toys to deserving children, giving them a holiday experience filled with wonder and excitement.
The Richie Rich Wish Foundation, known for its commitment to improving the lives of children facing adversity, works tirelessly to create lasting memories for families and children who need extra support and care. Makers Nutrition's contribution will go directly toward purchasing toys for children, ensuring that each child has a gift that lifts their spirits and adds to the joy of the season.
"At Makers Nutrition, we believe in giving back and supporting causes that make a meaningful impact," said Jason Provenzano, Founder and CEO of Makers Nutrition. "Partnering with the Richie Rich Wish Foundation allows us to share the joy of the season with children who may not otherwise have the opportunity to enjoy a holiday gift. It's our way of helping brighten the holidays for these incredible kids and their families."
Makers Nutrition encourages other companies and individuals to consider supporting local organizations like the Richie Rich Wish Foundation, which bring hope and joy to children and families in need. This contribution reflects Makers Nutrition's dedication not only to the health and wellness industry but also to strengthening and uplifting the communities it serves.
"As the holiday season approaches, we are excited to announce the launch of our Fourth Annual Toy Drive for children with special needs and illnesses," said the founder of Richie Rich Wish Foundation. "What began as a simple initiative of donating toys to local hospitals has blossomed into a vibrant event that welcomed over 300 children last year. Thanks to the incredible support from our community, we are thrilled to project that we will be able to serve 600 children this year! We invite you to join us in making this holiday season special for these wonderful kids. Below are several ways you can contribute:
- Amazon Wishlist: A curated list of toys that can be easily purchased and sent directly to us. https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/2WZR7QPEM1WJJ
- Credit Card Donations: Use our donation form for a quick and secure contribution. https://form.jotform.com/242825041200138
- Quick Pay/Zelle: [email protected]
- Cash or Check: Please reach out to Richie for arrangements.
- Toy Drop-off Locations: Feel free to drop off new toys at any of the designated locations listed on the flyer. This year, as our toy drive continues to grow, we are excited to introduce some surprises for the children at our event, including a few grand prizes for attendees! Thank you for your continued support and generosity. Together, we can bring joy and smiles to these children during the holiday season!"
