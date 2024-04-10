Makers Nutrition Wins 2024 Business Intelligence Group Excellence in Customer Service Award

We take great pride in the feedback we receive from clients expressing their gratitude for our team members who are always available to answer questions and guide them through the supplement manufacturing process. Post this

"In today's dynamic environment, customer service teams and suppliers have had to adapt significantly," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "We're thrilled to recognize Makers Nutrition for their exemplary leadership and impactful contributions to improving everyday lives."

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsource partners and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

Makers Nutrition is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, powders, tablets, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Click here to learn more.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Rosemary Tambini, Makers Nutrition, 631-456-5397, [email protected], https://www.makersnutrition.com

