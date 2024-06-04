Makers Nutrition Wins People's Choice Stevie® Award In 2024 American Business Awards®

Makers Nutrition has been awarded a People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite New Products at the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Makers Nutrition has been named a winner of a People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite New Products in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Winners of the crystal People's Choice Stevie Awards, as well as all other winners in the 22nd ABAs, will be celebrated during a gala awards banquet on Tuesday, June 11 in New York City.

The People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are a feature of The American Business Awards in which the general public can vote for their favorite new products and services of the year. More than 12,000 votes were cast in people's choice categories this year. All new products and services nominated in the ABAs' new product categories were included in people's choice voting.

More than 3,700 nominations were submitted to this year's American Business Awards for consideration in a wide range of categories, including New Product or Service of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Management Team of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Startup of the Year, among others.

Makers Nutrition's private label expansion with high-quality stock pet formulas offers businesses the ability to cater to a new target consumer group—pet owners. Consumers can now turn to these businesses for everything from skin and coat omega-3 chews to allergy and immune chews. The Makers Nutrition team has found great success in offering these products and so have clients, helping consumers and their dogs achieve better health.

Details about The American Business Awards, the list of People's Choice Stevie Award winners, and the complete list of Stevie winners in this year's ABAs are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Makers Nutrition

Makers Nutrition is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, powders, tablets, softgels, gummies, and liquids, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Click here to learn more.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Rosemary Tambini, Makers Nutrition, 631-456-5397, [email protected], https://www.makersnutrition.com

