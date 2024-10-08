Makers Nutrition Wins People's Choice Stevie® Award in 2024 International Business Awards

"This is our 5th People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite Companies in Manufacturing, and what an honor it is to be recognized." Post this

The winners of the crystal People's Choice Stevie Awards will be celebrated during a gala awards banquet on 11 October at the InterContinental Hotel in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Companies are an annual feature of The International Business Awards. The worldwide public vote was conducted over the past five weeks, with the highest number of votes deciding the winners in a variety of industry categories. More than 56,000 votes were cast. To win, a category's leading vote-getter had to receive at least 100 votes.

All organizations honored in the IBA's Company/Organization of the Year categories were included in people's choice voting.

More than 3,600 nominations were submitted to this year's International Business Awards by organizations in 62 nations and territories, for consideration in a wide range of categories. These categories included New Product or Service of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Management Team of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year and Executive of the Year, among others.

"This is our 5th People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite Companies in Manufacturing, and what an honor it is to be recognized," said Vice President of Sales Patrick Gillespie. "Our goal at Makers Nutrition is to provide unbeatable service, quality, and value to our clients, and these awards are a testament to us achieving that goal."

"The winners of the People's Choice Stevie Awards were able to activate and motivate their customers, employees, social media followers and others to vote for them, and that is a testament to the healthy ties they have to those audiences," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.

Details about The International Business Awards, the complete list of People's Choice Stevie Award winners, and the list of all 2024 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners in the IBAs are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Makers Nutrition

A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Rosemary Tambini, Makers Nutrition, 6314565397, [email protected], https://www.makersnutrition.com

