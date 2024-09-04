MakersHub Earns 2024 CPA Tech Innovation Award for Transforming AP

MakersHub, a leader in accounts payable automation, has been honored with the 2024 CPA Practice Advisor Tax and Technology Innovation Award for its groundbreaking WiseVision Technology. This annual award celebrates companies transforming accounting and tax practices with innovative solutions. WiseVision Technology, a cutting-edge tool leveraging AI and "Computer Vision," automates the entire accounts payable process, reducing manual data entry, errors and improving efficiency. MakersHub's seamless integration with QuickBooks makes it an essential tool for modern finance teams.
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MakersHub, a pioneer in accounts payable automation, proudly announces its recognition as a prestigious 2024 CPA Practice Advisor Tax and Technology Innovation Awards winner. The award highlights MakersHub's relentless pursuit of innovation, specifically through its cutting-edge WiseVision Technology.
This annual award is granted to companies that are redefining the future of accounting and tax practices with groundbreaking technological solutions. MakersHub's WiseVision Technology, an advanced tool designed to streamline and enhance the accuracy of accounts payable processes, stood out among the competition. This technology leverages advanced AI and "Computer Vision" to eliminate manual data entry, reduce errors, and significantly improve efficiency.
"We're honored to receive this recognition from CPA Practice Advisor. It reflects a tremendous amount of hard work and the unique capabilities of our team." said Phong Ngo, Co-Founder & CEO of MakersHub and the visionary behind WiseVision Technology. "We are committed to providing accounting professionals tools to optimize their workflows and achieve new levels of productivity."
MakersHub's Technology seamlessly integrates with all versions of QuickBooks, making it an indispensable tool for modern finance teams. The technology automates the entire accounts payable process, from data capture to approval flows and payments, allowing businesses to focus on more strategic tasks.
The CPA Practice Advisor Tax and Technology Innovation Awards are among the most coveted honors in the accounting industry. They celebrate products and services that are transforming the way accounting professionals work. MakersHub's recognition underscores its role as a leader in technological innovation and its commitment to excellence in the accounting sector.
For more information about MakersHub and its award-winning WiseVision Technology, please visit MakersHub.ai or the CPA Practice Advisor announcement.
About MakersHub
MakersHub is revolutionizing accounts payable operations through automation and intelligent technology. Focusing on reducing manual tasks and improving accuracy, its solutions are trusted by finance teams to enhance productivity and streamline processes.
