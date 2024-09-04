MakersHub Earns 2024 CPA Tech Innovation Award for Transforming AP

"We're honored to receive this recognition from CPA Practice Advisor. It reflects a tremendous amount of hard work and the unique capabilities of our team." Post this

"We're honored to receive this recognition from CPA Practice Advisor. It reflects a tremendous amount of hard work and the unique capabilities of our team." said Phong Ngo, Co-Founder & CEO of MakersHub and the visionary behind WiseVision Technology. "We are committed to providing accounting professionals tools to optimize their workflows and achieve new levels of productivity."

MakersHub's Technology seamlessly integrates with all versions of QuickBooks, making it an indispensable tool for modern finance teams. The technology automates the entire accounts payable process, from data capture to approval flows and payments, allowing businesses to focus on more strategic tasks.

The CPA Practice Advisor Tax and Technology Innovation Awards are among the most coveted honors in the accounting industry. They celebrate products and services that are transforming the way accounting professionals work. MakersHub's recognition underscores its role as a leader in technological innovation and its commitment to excellence in the accounting sector.

For more information about MakersHub and its award-winning WiseVision Technology, please visit MakersHub.ai or the CPA Practice Advisor announcement.

About MakersHub

MakersHub is revolutionizing accounts payable operations through automation and intelligent technology. Focusing on reducing manual tasks and improving accuracy, its solutions are trusted by finance teams to enhance productivity and streamline processes.

