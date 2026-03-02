MakeShift Earns G2 Winter 2026 Enterprise Awards for Fast Deployment, Measurable ROI, and Exceptional Customer Experience

Recognized by verified enterprise customer reviews, MakeShift's Winter 2026 G2 awards highlight rapid deployment, measurable financial impact, and a customer experience built for complex, compliance-driven organizations.
CALGARY, AB, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MakeShift, an AI-powered workforce scheduling platform, today announced it has received three G2 Winter 2026 awards recognizing its leadership in enterprise workforce scheduling, including Fastest Implementation, Best Estimated ROI, and Easiest to Do Business With.
The awards are based entirely on verified customer reviews collected by G2, reflecting customer experience across deployment speed, measurable financial impact, and partnership quality. The recognition follows MakeShift's inclusion among G2's 2024 Top 100 Fastest-Growing Products.
Across healthcare, public sector, retail, hospitality, and other shift-intensive industries, scheduling has evolved into a mission-critical operational system, central to managing compliance, cost control, and workforce transparency.
The Fastest Implementation award reflects customer-reported go-live timelines, including complex deployments requiring integration with HRIS, payroll, and other systems. The Best Estimated ROI badge highlights measurable gains in labor efficiency and administrative time savings, while Easiest to Do Business With reflects consistently strong partnership ratings.
"These awards are meaningful because they reflect the voice of enterprise customers operating in complex, regulated environments," said Adam Greenberg, CEO of MakeShift. "Enterprise leaders need AI-powered scheduling systems that deploy quickly, enforce governance, and deliver measurable results. We're proud our customers are validating that impact."
As buyers increasingly evaluate AI scheduling solutions, data-driven planning has become central to modernization strategies. MakeShift's AI-driven scheduling engine supports predictive demand forecasting, shift optimization, and rule-based governance to improve staffing precision while maintaining compliance across multi-site operations.
The Winter 2026 recognition reinforces MakeShift's growing presence in the enterprise workforce management market as organizations adopt AI-powered scheduling solutions designed for scale, compliance, and measurable ROI.
About MakeShift
MakeShift delivers AI-powered workforce scheduling software for complex, rules-driven organizations. The platform supports compliant schedule creation, predictive workforce planning, and integration with broader HR and payroll systems, helping organizations optimize labor operations while maintaining governance and regulatory alignment.
Asher Fredricks, MakeShift, 1 (825) 509-2058, [email protected], makeshift.ca
