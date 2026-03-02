MakeShift Earns G2 Winter 2026 Enterprise Awards for Fast Deployment, Measurable ROI, and Exceptional Customer Experience

"These awards are meaningful because they reflect customers operating in complex, regulated environments. Enterprise leaders need AI-powered scheduling systems that deploy quickly, enforce governance, and deliver measurable results. We're proud our customers are validating that impact." Post this

Across healthcare, public sector, retail, hospitality, and other shift-intensive industries, scheduling has evolved into a mission-critical operational system, central to managing compliance, cost control, and workforce transparency.

The Fastest Implementation award reflects customer-reported go-live timelines, including complex deployments requiring integration with HRIS, payroll, and other systems. The Best Estimated ROI badge highlights measurable gains in labor efficiency and administrative time savings, while Easiest to Do Business With reflects consistently strong partnership ratings.

"These awards are meaningful because they reflect the voice of enterprise customers operating in complex, regulated environments," said Adam Greenberg, CEO of MakeShift. "Enterprise leaders need AI-powered scheduling systems that deploy quickly, enforce governance, and deliver measurable results. We're proud our customers are validating that impact."

As buyers increasingly evaluate AI scheduling solutions, data-driven planning has become central to modernization strategies. MakeShift's AI-driven scheduling engine supports predictive demand forecasting, shift optimization, and rule-based governance to improve staffing precision while maintaining compliance across multi-site operations.

The Winter 2026 recognition reinforces MakeShift's growing presence in the enterprise workforce management market as organizations adopt AI-powered scheduling solutions designed for scale, compliance, and measurable ROI.

About MakeShift

MakeShift delivers AI-powered workforce scheduling software for complex, rules-driven organizations. The platform supports compliant schedule creation, predictive workforce planning, and integration with broader HR and payroll systems, helping organizations optimize labor operations while maintaining governance and regulatory alignment.

Media Contact

Asher Fredricks, MakeShift, 1 (825) 509-2058, [email protected], makeshift.ca

SOURCE MakeShift