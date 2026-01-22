MakeShift Extends Rules-Driven Workforce Scheduling to the UK Through New Partnership with e-days

"By offering scheduling powered by MakeShift, we are expanding our ability to help global organisations improve workforce visibility, reduce risk, and streamline people planning alongside edays' world-class absence and HR solutions." - Jon Maddison, CEO of edays. Post this

MakeShift's platform complements edays' existing time, absence, and HR capabilities by adding a governance first scheduling engine that enforces workforce rules at the point of schedule creation. Since both systems are designed for real-world complexity, this harmonious partnership offers organisations a unique solution to challenges such as employee availability, complex time off rules, and fatigue considerations.

MakeShift also includes advanced AI capabilities that strengthen workforce planning and scheduling execution. This includes demand forecasting, automated schedule generation and optimisation, and intelligent self-service that reduces manual workload for managers and administrators. Together, these capabilities help organisations respond faster to change, improve coverage, and maintain consistency against configured policies and rules.

"We're excited to partner with edays at a time when workforce complexity and legislative change are top of mind for UK and EU employers," said Adam Greenberg, CEO of MakeShift. "This partnership strengthens our global footprint and reflects MakeShift's commitment to enabling organisations everywhere to schedule with confidence, address regulatory challenges, and improve operational efficiency."

"Workforce scheduling plays a critical role in both compliance and employee experience," said Jon Maddison, CEO of edays. "By offering scheduling powered by MakeShift, we are expanding our ability to help global organisations improve workforce visibility, reduce risk, and streamline people planning alongside edays' world-class absence and HR solutions."

This partnership underscores MakeShift's strategy for international growth and aligns with its ongoing expansion into new markets through key alliances. MakeShift has been recognised for its rapid innovation and customer-centric solutions, garnering accolades from industry analysts and rapid adoption across healthcare, public sector, retail, hospitality, and other shift-intensive industries.

About MakeShift

MakeShift (www.makeshift.ca) delivers an award-winning cloud workforce scheduling platform that helps organisations build compliant, transparent schedules in less time. Recognised for its intuitive design and robust rules engine, the platform supports complex environments where labour compliance, skills, fatigue, and regulatory constraints matter most. MakeShift has expanded globally through strategic partnerships and is trusted by organisations across multiple sectors.

About edays

edays (www.e-days.com) is the world's leading absence-focused HR software provider trusted by over 250,000 users worldwide. Purpose-built to reduce absence, inaccuracies in data, compliance risk and admin, edays supports UK and global employers with powerful workforce management tools leading to happier, healthier & more productive employees.

Media Contact

Asher Fredricks, MakeShift, 1 (825) 509-2058, [email protected], www.makeshift.ca

Georgina Mackintosh, edays, https://www.e-days.com/

