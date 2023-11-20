Makiaj Announces New Vision and Aesthetic: Embracing a New World of Beauty

"At Makiaj, we aim to celebrate the uniqueness, the limitless potential, and the inherent beauty of every woman," said Makiaj Founder Pooja Mehta. Post this

"At Makiaj, we aim to celebrate the uniqueness, the limitless potential, and the inherent beauty of every woman. As we persist in pushing boundaries, curating unique avenues to immerse in the culture, we feel now is the time to rebrand into who we are today in the modern beauty industry," said Pooja Mehta.

Trained in Paris, France at the world-renowned beauty & fashion school J.P Fleurimon, Pooja brings her training and expertise to the desert of Phoenix and into the heart of Scottsdale, Arizona.

For more Makiaj news in the coming months that is yet to be announced, including Makiaj's product line and content creator tools, please visit https://www.makiaj.com/ or follow us on Instagram at @makiajbeauty.

ABOUT MAKIAJ

Established in 2010, Makiaj is a dynamic company which focuses on growth, artistry and authenticity. We are always striving to be the best version of ourselves. A company is an extension of its leadership and Pooja continues to lead her company with cultivating the value of inclusivity. We believe beauty is diverse and pride ourselves on having a vast range of knowledge about various complexions. You can view more information at https://www.makiaj.com/.

