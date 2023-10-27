Makiaj Beauty Launches The Beauty Light Digital Creator Tool

"This is our gift to the artists, the visionaries, and the dreamers who inspire us every day to be the light. Together, let's illuminate the world," said Pooja Mehta, founder and CEO of Makiaj. Post this

The Makiaj Beauty Light features powerful LED lighting that transitions from warm to cool tones simply with the turn of a dial. Creators are able to customize the light's intensity to match their preferences, as well as control the color temperature to be suitable for lighting in any shooting environment. The light was previously available on Makiaj Beauty's website in limited quantities. Now, the content creation tool is back and ready to light up the digital landscape.

Designed with convenience in mind, the compact construction of the device gives digital creators on-the-go the ability to capture their best moments from anywhere. The Makiaj Beauty Light is now available with the Makiaj Beauty Mount which pairs nicely with your favorite tripod, a Content Creator Bundle for $189.95 USD. Additional accessories include a rechargeable battery that ensures extended use to avoid any interruptions.

The beauty light includes a battery charger and pack, long wall adapter for continuous use, a light diffuser, a shoe mount, as well as an instruction manual for guidance. The product is available now for purchase on the Makiaj Beauty website for $149.95. International shipping is also available worldwide.

Makiaj Beauty introduced their illumination device to the digital sphere not only for content creation, but to also inspire influencers to be the light, much like Makiaj has done for the beauty industry.

