Makiaj Uses Its Trending Beauty Light Digital Creator Tool at Met Gala 2024

"The Makiaj Beauty Light is a beacon of empowerment for creators everywhere to embrace their inner light. It's not just a tool; it's a catalyst for self-expression, a canvas for imagination, and a means to craft stories," said Mehta, founder and CEO of Makiaj.

The Makiaj Beauty Light features powerful LED lighting that transitions from warm to cool tones simply with the turn of a dial. Creators can customize the light's intensity to match their preferences, as well as control the color temperature to be suitable for lighting in any shooting environment. The light is available as a content creator bundle which includes a mount for ease in capturing any moment and can be purchased by shopping on makiaj.com. Makiaj has sold thousands of units since introducing the product.

Designed with convenience in mind, the compact construction of the device gives digital creators on-the-go the ability to capture their best moments from anywhere. The Makiaj Beauty Mount pairs nicely with your favorite tripod, and the Content Creator Bundle is offered at $189.95 USD. Additional accessories include a rechargeable battery that ensures extended use to avoid any interruptions. The beauty light includes a battery charger and pack, a long wall adapter for continuous use, a light diffuser, a shoe mount, as well as an instruction manual for guidance. International shipping is also available.

"At Makiaj, we aim to celebrate the uniqueness, the limitless potential, and the inherent beauty of every woman. As we persist in pushing boundaries, curating unique avenues to immerse in the culture, we're very confident in who we are today in the modern beauty industry," said Pooja Mehta.

For more Makiaj news and information, including Makiaj's product line, please visit https://www.makiaj.com/ or follow on Instagram at @makiajbeauty

ABOUT MAKIAJ

Established in 2010, Makiaj is a dynamic company which focuses on growth, artistry and authenticity. We are always striving to be the best version of ourselves. A company is an extension of its leadership and Pooja Mehta continues to lead her company with cultivating the value of inclusivity. We believe beauty is diverse and pride ourselves on having a vast range of knowledge about various complexions. You can view more information at https://www.makiaj.com/.

