Making a Colossal Impact: Professional Fundraiser Named Finalist for 2024 Champions of Change Awards

Colossal's Mission and Impact

Colossal's mission is to inspire individuals to advocate for themselves and those in need through impactful fundraising efforts. As a finalist in the Most Innovative Company of the Year category, Colossal has demonstrated its dedication to supporting diverse charitable causes. Since 2022, Colossal raised an impressive $58 million, benefiting organizations addressing critical issues such as cancer, animal welfare, and children's healthcare through innovative online competitions.

CEO Mary Hagen: A Visionary Leader

Since taking the helm, CEO Mary Hagen has driven Colossal to new heights with her inclusive and innovative approach. Under her leadership, the company has quadrupled in size, a testament to her exceptional vision and dedication. Hagen's recognition as a finalist for the Most Innovative Business Leader of the Year award highlights her commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity and innovation within Colossal.

"Being named a finalist for the Champions of Change Awards is more than just an accolade for Colossal. It is a recognition of the hard work, dedication, and passion that fuel our efforts. This honor brings attention to the vital causes Colossal supports and inspires others to join in making a meaningful difference," said Hagen.

For more information about Colossal and its mission, please visit colossal.org.

About Colossal

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Who's Next?

