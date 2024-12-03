Making a Difference: Local Schools team up with TCM to Fight Hunger

"When students are well fed, they succeed academically. A full stomach makes it possible for children to love learning," shared Deanne R. Mendoza, Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Teacher Created Materials. Post this

Deanne R. Mendoza, TCM's Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, shared, "Every single donation of pasta and sauce this year, and every year, makes a difference in ensuring that no student will go home hungry. We are so grateful for the support from our partner schools, our employees, and community as we work together to make a positive change that supports education."

TCM continues to amplify awareness of food insecurity through its Food Insecurity Toolkit, a free resource available for educators at www.teachercreatedmaterials.com/foodinsecurity. This toolkit empowers teachers to help students build empathy and take steps at their school to address the challenges of hunger. TCM's publishing efforts also aim to educate children about the realities of food insecurity such as with Erik Talkin's book, Lulu and the Hunger Monster. An illustrated story about a little girl and the reality of childhood hunger and food insecurity, Lulu invites kids into her world to help them understand what it's like to battle the Hunger Monster. Lulu and the Hunger Monster delivers the right message at the right time, helping readers recognize the problem of childhood hunger and moving them to find solutions.

For more information on how to support Caterina's Club directly, visit www.caterinasclub.org. Every dollar donated translates to a warm, nutritious meal for a child in need across Southern California. Together, we can create a world in which children love to learn.

