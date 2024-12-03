Making a Difference: Local Schools team up with TCM to Fight Hunger

Teacher Created Materials (TCM), a Huntington Beach-based educational publisher, partnered with nine Orange County schools and the community to tackle food insecurity during the annual PastaThon, benefiting Caterina's Club. Together, they collected over 13,000 pounds of pasta and sauce to feed children in need.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teacher Created Materials (TCM), an educational publishing company, is celebrating its ninth year of collaboration with Caterina's Club and KFI AM 640 for the annual PastaThon. This heartfelt initiative brings together local Orange County schools, TCM employees, and the community to combat food insecurity impacting children by collecting pasta, sauce, and donations to feed families in need.
This year, TCM partnered with nine elementary and middle schools—Circle View Elementary, Dwyer Middle, Harbour View Elementary, Mesa View Middle, Moffett Elementary, Smith Elementary, St. Barbara Catholic School, and Talbert Elementary—while internally rallying company departments in a spirited competition to maximize donations. Collectively, the schools donated an impressive 6,841pounds of pasta and sauce. With contributions from TCM employees, the total reached an impressive 13,327 pounds. This effort underscores that when students are well fed, they succeed academically. TCM's vision is to Create a World in which children LOVE TO LEARN and a full stomach makes that possible.
Deanne R. Mendoza, TCM's Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, shared, "Every single donation of pasta and sauce this year, and every year, makes a difference in ensuring that no student will go home hungry. We are so grateful for the support from our partner schools, our employees, and community as we work together to make a positive change that supports education."
TCM continues to amplify awareness of food insecurity through its Food Insecurity Toolkit, a free resource available for educators at www.teachercreatedmaterials.com/foodinsecurity. This toolkit empowers teachers to help students build empathy and take steps at their school to address the challenges of hunger. TCM's publishing efforts also aim to educate children about the realities of food insecurity such as with Erik Talkin's book, Lulu and the Hunger Monster. An illustrated story about a little girl and the reality of childhood hunger and food insecurity, Lulu invites kids into her world to help them understand what it's like to battle the Hunger Monster. Lulu and the Hunger Monster delivers the right message at the right time, helping readers recognize the problem of childhood hunger and moving them to find solutions.
For more information on how to support Caterina's Club directly, visit www.caterinasclub.org. Every dollar donated translates to a warm, nutritious meal for a child in need across Southern California. Together, we can create a world in which children love to learn.
About Teacher Created Materials
Teacher Created Materials develops innovative and imaginative educational materials and services for students worldwide. Everything they do is created by educators for educators and students to make teaching more effective and learning more fun. For more information about Teacher Created Materials and their products, visit http://www.tcmpub.com.
Media Contact
Samantha Hayes, Teacher Created Materials, 1 (800)858-7339 257, [email protected], www.tcmpub.com
