Making Accessibility Accessible With Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation's Seventh STEPtember Campaign

Raising Funds for Cerebral Palsy Research and Cutting-Edge Assistive Technology
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starting on Friday, September 1, Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation (CPARF) will bring thousands of people together from across the country for the launch of its seventh annual STEPtember fundraising campaign.
A 30-day fundraising event paired with personal activity challenges, STEPtember meets people where they are and encourages everyone to get active in their favorite ways. STEPtember is inclusive, highlighting that every kind of movement is a great kind of movement. Adaptive sports, swimming, dancing, and nearly 80 other activities convert to steps. Along with aspirational fundraising goals for the monthlong event, many participants strive to hit at least 10,000 steps every day of September, and others choose activity goals that are meaningful and reachable for them.
Proceeds from STEPtember will redefine accessibility for people with cerebral palsy and co-occurring disabilities. "The world isn't built for disabled people, and we're on a mission to change that," said CPARF Executive Director Michael Pearlmutter. "Through Remarkable US, our assistive tech startup accelerator, we're getting the newest and best technology to people right now to save their lives and change their lives — and it's all affordable, which is rare in the disability space."
Funds raised will also support crucial research to help people with cerebral palsy at every age and stage of life, as well as ongoing implementation work to ensure that the most cutting-edge treatments make their way to people with cerebral palsy and their care teams — no matter where they live in the US.
CPARF is thrilled to welcome more than 150 corporate partners and community organizations this year. To join them and get active while raising funds for life-changing research and technology, visit http://www.steptember.us.
