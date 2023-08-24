Making Accessibility Accessible With Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation's Seventh STEPtember Campaign

Proceeds from STEPtember will redefine accessibility for people with cerebral palsy and co-occurring disabilities. "The world isn't built for disabled people, and we're on a mission to change that," said CPARF Executive Director Michael Pearlmutter. Tweet this

Proceeds from STEPtember will redefine accessibility for people with cerebral palsy and co-occurring disabilities. "The world isn't built for disabled people, and we're on a mission to change that," said CPARF Executive Director Michael Pearlmutter. "Through Remarkable US, our assistive tech startup accelerator, we're getting the newest and best technology to people right now to save their lives and change their lives — and it's all affordable, which is rare in the disability space."

Funds raised will also support crucial research to help people with cerebral palsy at every age and stage of life, as well as ongoing implementation work to ensure that the most cutting-edge treatments make their way to people with cerebral palsy and their care teams — no matter where they live in the US.

CPARF is thrilled to welcome more than 150 corporate partners and community organizations this year. To join them and get active while raising funds for life-changing research and technology, visit http://www.steptember.us.

