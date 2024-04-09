Making an Impact on Team Members: Haley Marketing Stands Tall as a Finalist in the 2024 Best Places to Work Awards

Haley Marketing was first named a Best Places to Work finalist back in 2013, and we've made this list several times since. But even after eleven years, every recognition feels fresh. It's a testament to the hard work we've put into creating a rich and engaging employee experience for our team. Post this

"Haley Marketing was first named a Best Places to Work finalist back in 2013, and we've made this list several times since," said David Searns, Co-CEO of Haley Marketing. "But even after eleven years, every recognition feels fresh. It's a testament to the hard work we've put into creating a rich and engaging employee experience for our team – especially as we've transitioned to a fully remote workplace.

"This year, our company's focus is 'Making an IMPACT': finding ways to make a meaningful difference for our staffing and recruiting clients, in our communities, and in our team members' careers," continued Searns. "Being nominated is a big win in our books, reinforcing that we're on the right path."

This recognition underscores Haley Marketing's ongoing efforts to promote open communication, fulfill employee needs, and facilitate a dynamic team environment led by effective leaders and managers. To Haley Marketing, this is more than just a contest; the employee feedback they received is a roadmap for their continuous improvement, further cementing their reputation as a leader in their field.

