Making BIGG Moves: BIGGBY® COFFEE Secures Ranking on Franchise Times Top 400

The high-energy coffeehouse has moved up 21 places from its 2022 ranking, recognized for strong system-wide revenue numbers.

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a system dedicated to helping its people build lives they love, BIGGBY® COFFEE is consistently working to hone its processes, level up guest offerings and empower franchisees to build an incredible business. Because of this, the concept continues to grow, and industry professionals are taking note. Most recently, BIGGBY® COFFEE secured spot No. 240 on the Franchise Times Top 400 list, a compilation of the biggest U.S.-based franchises with top-performing revenue.

"BIGGBY® COFFEE placed 240th on the 2023 Franchise Times Top 400 list, jumping 21 places from last year's ranking," said John Gilkey, BIGGBY® COFFEE President,. "We could not be more excited about the recognition, and our progress on this ranking is just one of many indicators of our recent success."

The Franchise Times Top 400 ranking evaluates some of the largest franchise systems in the U.S. To qualify, a franchise must be a legal U.S. franchise with either its headquarters or at least 10% of its units located in the country. At least 15% of the total unit count must also be franchised. With these parameters in mind, the Franchise Times team evaluates companies' voluntary reports and most recent public Franchise Disclosure Documents to rank the top 400 franchises based on global, system-wide revenue.

In 2023, BIGGBY® COFFEE has opened 61 new coffeehouses and signed an additional 85 franchises as it works to meet consistent guest demand in multiple key markets. In addition to ongoing demand from the general public, the franchise's top-notch support, flexible real estate models and ethos of unconditional love for all in the system serve to drive demand even further for prospective owners.

"As we continue to grow, this placement is especially meaningful given that we are among some of the nation's and world's largest, most successful franchise brands," added Gilkey. "BIGGBY® COFFEE has always done things differently, and we will continue to. We're proud to prove that a fun, non-traditional brand can keep up with the industry."

BIGGBY® COFFEE continues to pursue its goal of 500 open units by the end of 2024, a stepping stone in its larger 1,000-unit milestone, which it aims to reach by the end of 2028. As it expands, it is working to open units in St. Charles, Illinois; Roswell, Georgia; Knoxville, Tennessee and Meridian, Idaho.

BIGGBY® COFFEE, based in East Lansing, Mich., was started with a single store on March 15, 1995. One year later, and on the cusp of opening a second location, Bob Fish and Michael McFall, on a handshake and $4,000, decided to franchise the concept. The brand's cultural values of Make Friends, Have Fun, B Yourself and Share Great Coffee help coffee lovers and the coffee-curious alike benefit from a less pretentious and fun approach to the standard gourmet cafe paradigm. Besides connoisseur-worthy drinks with names like Teddy Bear® and Caramel Marvel®, BIGGBY® COFFEE baristas provide a unique experience focused on brightening their customers' day and supporting them in building a life they love. The "Big 'B'" on the orange background caught on, and today BIGGBY® COFFEE has 375 cafes across many states, including Virginia, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Idaho, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Florida.

