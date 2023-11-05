Making Family Travel Easier This Holiday Season With Kid & Coe

"Travel with kids can be stressful – but it doesn't have to be," said Zoie Kingsbery Coe, founder of Kid & Coe. "Our larger properties are an appealing alternative for growing families that want the holy grail of togetherness and privacy on demand." Post this

No more cramming yourselves into a too-small hotel room that isn't fit for kids – staying in a Kid & Coe gives you space to relax as a family, a family-sized kitchen to cater in, and options in child-friendly destinations around the world.

Family-ready homes for stress-free family travel

"Travel with kids can be stressful – but it doesn't have to be," said Zoie Kingsbery Coe, founder of Kid & Coe. "We've seen a lot of families book our properties over the Holidays when they return to their own families. Renting a family-ready home can be a great alternative to sleeping on airbeds on the living room floor when you gather as an extended group.

"Our larger properties are extremely well equipped for multigenerational breaks, some with guest houses for grandparents on site, as well as a main house with great family kitchens and plenty for kids to do, making it an appealing alternative for growing families that want the holy grail of togetherness and privacy on demand."

Options include:

Upstate New York : The Copake Lake House Residence pairs kid-friendly rooms, toys and a garden with a set up that suits traveling grandparents or teens, thanks to its guest cottage.

: The Copake Lake House Residence pairs kid-friendly rooms, toys and a garden with a set up that suits traveling grandparents or teens, thanks to its guest cottage. California : The Rustic Canyon Residence is walking distance from the beach in Santa Monica , sleeps up to 8, and has sun-filled play spaces and a lovely garden.

: The Rustic Canyon Residence is walking distance from the beach in , sleeps up to 8, and has sun-filled play spaces and a lovely garden. Paris : The Rue de Olivier de Serres Residence is packed with kid-friendly details, from a play kitchen and toys to a Tripp Trapp high chair.

: The Rue de Olivier de Serres Residence is packed with kid-friendly details, from a play kitchen and toys to a high chair. London : The Elliott Square Residence in Primrose Hill sleeps up to 9 and has plenty to entertain kids of all ages, including instruments and an indoor swing.

: The Elliott Square Residence in Primrose Hill sleeps up to 9 and has plenty to entertain kids of all ages, including instruments and an indoor swing. Amsterdam : The Alberdingk Thijmstraat Residence gives you a chance to live like a local family in a gorgeous child-friendly home, steps from the Museumplein culture district.

Search by theme, age, family size and more

Finding what you're looking for has never been easier – whatever age your kids are and whatever size your family. The Where To Book Now collection on the site showcases upcoming availability, while the Large Groups collection highlights kid-friendly vacation rental properties with four bedrooms and up. Whether that's a home that suits a kindergarten kid, a luxury stay, a city stay, baby-friendly pads or a beach house, it's all on the site by theme in Kid & Coe's Collections section.

Kid & Coe's tips on traveling with kids

Snacks are essential. Get ahead of the game by packing twice as much as you think you need – a life saver if you get delayed – and stocking up in advance so you don't have to stand in yet another line at the airport.

For ages 3-13, Kid & Coe's well traveled team recommend Rob Biddulph's Draw Along Books. His videos are good entertainment and the books have easy tear-out pages and themes that excite all ages.

Draw Along Books. His videos are good entertainment and the books have easy tear-out pages and themes that excite all ages. Traveling with just a carry-on reduces the risk that your luggage might go astray during this busy time. Buy bulky items like diapers on arrival so you can travel light.

kidandcoe.com

@kidandcoe

About Kid & Coe

Kid & Coe is an award-winning travel platform offering over 1,000 hand-picked accommodations around the world in locations from Bali to London and Barcelona to Jamaica, all vetted and approved for families. All properties come with a full description of their child-friendly features as well as parent perks and style notes. Typically properties are owned by local parents, and guests get the benefit of their insider knowledge about the destination, shaped just for those traveling with kids.

Founder Zoie Kingsbery Coe created Kid & Coe in 2013 out of personal necessity. For years she had been traveling the world with her musician husband, DJ Sasha, with their children in tow, and saw that hotel accommodations that suited a touring couple no longer fit the needs of her growing family. Zoie began seeking out kid-friendly property rentals that made her family feel at home wherever they were in the world. As increasing numbers of parents asked Zoie to share her travel expertise and property secrets, Kid & Coe was born.

Newspapers, blogs and magazines all love the fresh spin Kid & Coe has put on family travel. With over 10,000 nights booked, they know how to make a family stay special.

Images available via Dropbox

Media contact: Laura Hall at Studio Blackbird [email protected]

Kid & Coe's Founder Zoie Kingsbery Coe and Managing Director Caitlin Ramsdale are available for comment and interview.

Media Contact

Laura Hall, Studio Blackbird, 45 23897353, laura@studioblackbird.dk

SOURCE Kid & Coe