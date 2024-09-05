Making Hope Possible: American Parkinson Disease Association Supports Researchers With $2.6 Million in New Funding

"We are immensely proud to play a pivotal role in advancing these groundbreaking projects that might otherwise never take flight, and in doing so, we continue to bring hope to everyone impacted by Parkinson's disease." -- Leslie A. Chambers, President and CEO, APDA Post this

Leslie A. Chambers, President & CEO of APDA comments, "At APDA, we believe in the power of progress and the hope it brings to the Parkinson's community. Our mission is deeply rooted in our tagline, 'Strength in optimism. Hope in progress.' By providing essential seed funding, we empower researchers to explore innovative ideas and gather critical pilot data. This early support often acts as a catalyst, enabling them to secure larger grants from prestigious institutions like the National Institutes of Health." Chambers continues, "We are immensely proud to play a pivotal role in advancing these groundbreaking projects that might otherwise never take flight, and in doing so, we continue to bring hope to everyone impacted by Parkinson's disease."

Grants for the 2024-2025 funding year have been awarded in the form of five Post-Doctoral Fellowships, eight Research Grants, three Diversity in Parkinson's Disease Research Grants, nine APDA Centers for Advanced Research, and one George C. Cotzias Memorial Fellowship, APDA's most prestigious award.

For the fifth year in a row, APDA is awarding a specialized grant to researchers focused on diverse and under-represented communities. APDA created the first-of-its-kind Diversity in Parkinson's Disease Research Grant in 2019 to encourage and support researchers who are committed to diversity-focused research so we can learn more about how the disease affects different populations and better serve people with PD from all communities.

All APDA grants are awarded through a competitive application process and reviewed by APDA's esteemed Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), which is comprised of scientists with a wide range of backgrounds and expertise in all areas relevant to PD research. The SAB meets annually to diligently and methodically review all grant proposals and determine the most promising and innovative research to fund.

"As always, our Scientific Advisory Board reviewed many excellent applications and had to make tough choices about whom to fund," states Rebecca Gilbert, MD, PhD and Chief Mission Officer at APDA. "We have an incredible responsibility to the Parkinson's community to choose the research that shows the most promise for real progress, as well as a responsibility to our donors to make sure every dollar counts in the search for answers. It is a challenging process, approached with the utmost care and diligence, and I am proud of both the quality and quantity of promising projects and researchers that we are able to fund this year."

The 2024-2025 APDA Research Grants:

The George C. Cotzias Fellowship is APDA's most prestigious grant and is awarded to a young physician-scientist with exceptional promise who is establishing a career in research, teaching, and clinical services relevant to Parkinson's. The award spans three years and is designed to fund a long-range project focused on PD. This year's awardee is:

William Zeiger , MD, PhD – The Regents of the University of California, Los Angeles | Neuronal microcircuit mechanisms of posterior cortical dysfunction and cognitive impairment in a mouse model of Parkinson's disease

APDA Diversity in Parkinson's Disease Research Grants are one-year grants to study the health inequities and/or differences among under-studied PD communities, across the spectrum of ethnicity, ancestry, geography, socioeconomic conditions, and gender. This year's awardees are:

Ignacio Mata , PhD – Cleveland Clinic Foundation | Machine-learning model for predicting levodopa-induced dyskinesias in a large cohort of Latinos with Parkinson's disease





, PhD – Cleveland Clinic Foundation | Machine-learning model for predicting levodopa-induced dyskinesias in a large cohort of Latinos with Parkinson's disease Melissa Nirenberg , MD, PhD – Bronx Veterans Medical Research Foundation, Inc. | Parkinson's disease phenotype in Black and Hispanic veterans





, MD, PhD – Bronx Veterans Medical Research Foundation, Inc. | Parkinson's disease phenotype in Black and Hispanic veterans Danielle Shpiner , MD – Miller School of Medicine of the University of Miami | Improving access to advance care planning for Hispanic people with Parkinson's disease

Post-Doctoral Fellowships are awarded to support post-doctoral scientists who recently completed their PhD work and whose research holds promise to provide new insights into the pathophysiology, etiology, and treatment of PD. This year's awardees are:

Andrew Monaghan , PhD – Emory University | Electrophysiological characterization of neural circuit pathophysiology underlying freezing of gait





, PhD – | Electrophysiological characterization of neural circuit pathophysiology underlying freezing of gait Yuxiao Ning , PhD – The Regents of the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities | Multiregional neural population dynamics in Parkinson's disease and during directional deep brain stimulation





, PhD – The of the | Multiregional neural population dynamics in Parkinson's disease and during directional deep brain stimulation Brianne Rogers , PhD – HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology | Mechanisms of SNCA regulation





, PhD – HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology | Mechanisms of SNCA regulation Carlos Soto-Faguás, PhD – Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) | The effects of the ApoE Christchurch variant on Lewy body pathology development and spreading





Donghe Yang, PhD – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) | Characterizing and modeling the development of human A9 midbrain dopaminergic neurons with pluripotent stem cells

Research Grants are awarded to investigators performing innovative PD research at major academic institutions across the United States. This year's awardees are:

In addition, continued funding was granted for eight APDA Centers for Advanced Research, and a new APDA Center for Advanced Research was funded (Yale School of Medicine), to support various programs including research trainees, clinical fellowship programs, early-stage discovery programs and later-stage clinical translation. These Centers facilitate research that is at the forefront of investigation into the causes, treatments and ultimately the cure for PD. The current APDA Centers for Advanced Research are:

Boston University School of Medicine , Boston, MA

, Emory University School of Medicine , Atlanta, GA

, Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, FL

Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, NJ

The Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA

University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL

School of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA

Medical Center, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO

School of Medicine, Yale School of Medicine , New Haven, CT

"We are confident that the research we are funding will make a significant impact in the fight against Parkinson's disease," says Chambers. "This vital work is made possible by the support of our generous APDA donors."

Learn more about these grantees and the exciting work they are doing, and browse all APDA-funded research, by visiting http://www.apdaparkinson.org/reserach/what-we-fund.

Researchers and physicians who are interested in applying for APDA funding can visit http://www.apdaparkinson.org/research for information about 2025-2026 funding opportunities. Letters of Intent for the 2025-2026 grant cycle can be submitted beginning October 2024 with a deadline of December 16, 2024.

Those who want to support APDA's critical research efforts with a donation can do so by visiting http://www.apdaparkinson.org/donate or by mailing a check payable to the American Parkinson Disease Association to: APDA, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10036.

About the American Parkinson Disease Association:

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is a nationwide grassroots network dedicated to fighting Parkinson's disease (PD) and works tirelessly to help the approximately one million people with PD in the United States live life to the fullest in the face of this chronic, neurological disorder. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $282 million to provide outstanding patient services and educational programs, elevate public awareness about the disease, and support research designed to unlock the mysteries of PD and ultimately put an end to this disease. To join in the fight against PD and to learn more about the support APDA provides nationally through a network of Chapters and Information & Referral (I&R) Centers, as well as a national Research Program and Centers for Advanced Research, please visit http://www.apdaparkinson.org.

