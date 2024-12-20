Making Money Affiliate Marketing using Adam Cherrington Method! Full Review!

We've all heard of the Adam Cherrington Adam Cherrington is one of the realest affiliate marketing gurus that you'll find in the space. He has personal experience with just about every facet of the industry you can think of and he's had success everywhere.

There have been some times though when there have been obstacles, and he had to figure it out for himself.

Now, later in his career, Adam Cherrington has decided to further monetize his skillset by teaching his methods to people looking to make money online.

Unlike those questionable $99 guru's, Adam's coaching costs a lot more than that. But is it worth it?

Well, before we get too deep…

Disclaimer:

This Adam Cherrington review has been thoroughly researched with information and testimonials that are available to anyone in the public. Any conclusions drawn by myself are opinions.

PROS

Adam's go-to email lists, where, unlike FB or YouTube, you won't be banned for inadvertently breaking one of their never-ending and ever-changing rules.

Has Insane Long Term Experience

Excellent Paid Ads Strategy

CONS

Really expensive starting cost.

Questionable Refund Policy

Only 6 Months Before You Have To Re-Subscribe

Contents

But before that, let's ask ourselves: Is affiliate marketing even a worthwhile business model?

But before that, let's ask ourselves: Is affiliate marketing even a worthwhile business model?

On the one hand, the promise is great…

You don't have to create products, worry about fulfillment, customer service, or bad reviews. Your only job is to get the right customers in front of the right offer, and take a commission when they buy. And – theoretically – you can do it all in an hour a day from the beach.

Sounds simple, right?

Well, not really. Driving traffic (that's internet speak for getting customers) is single-handedly the hardest part of the entire marketing process.

Later in this review, we'll talk about all the different skills you need to drive traffic successfully. For now, let's just say the promise doesn't really match up with reality.

At best, affiliate marketing is a job. You're working for someone else, selling their products, and at any time, they can change your commission structure or block you from selling their stuff entirely.

In this business, you don't really own or control anything. Since – for the most part – you're driving traffic (again, the hardest job of all) and sending it to someone else, you don't even get to keep the customers, who are the most valuable piece of the puzzle.

At worst, affiliate marketing is a pyramid scheme. There are certain – ahem – programs that charge you a monthly "membership fee", under the guise that you will learn how to be a "wealthy affiliate marketer".

Once you join, however, you find out the only way to really make money is by being an affiliate for that program. That's pretty much the textbook definition of a pyramid scheme.

Now, let's say you really want that hour-a-day-work-from-the-beach lifestyle. What if there was a way you could build a passive income stream that's actually passive?

An income stream that doesn't require:

Thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours before seeing your first dollar

Doing all the hard work of driving traffic to only get a tiny commission

Running your business on someone else's terms

An income stream that brings in consistent revenues every single month (from a couple thousand dollars to well over $10,000)?

An income stream you could actually build in your spare time, and grow as large or as small as you want to, without having to spend hours a day testing, tweaking, and risking your money in the hope you can finally start making sales?

Adam Cherrington: Did He Really Generate $453,000 In Just 60 Days?

He has YouTube videos in which he claims to have generated four hundred and fifty-three thousand dollars in affiliate commissions in just sixty days.

With a profit margin of around 40%, it implies he earned almost $90,000 in each of those months without the help of Amazon, Shopify, or Facebook. This year, he plans to focus to teach his strategies to fifty aspiring super affiliates.

His Claims

In his workshop video, he claims to have spent 30 million dollars on paid ads in the previous three years.

His return was around one-third of that. So that's 10 million dollars.

What's more, he did it as a super affiliate. Meaning, he was not required to create his own products or services. There is no inventory. No shipping services. No customer service.

Adam also gets to work from home. He has the freedom to spend as much time as he wants with his family and friends.

He then went to sign into his primary affiliate account at The Affiliate Network and proved his services are the genuine thing.

In reality, from 2016 to 2019, he was able to show slightly under three million dollars in sales in that one account.

The lecture then switches to focus on past teaching he conducted for a program called Inbox2020.

Adam engages in affiliate arbitrage. Essentially, he'll sell, say, a weight loss product that payout 60 dollars every sale. Then he'll run paid ads. And let's suppose it costs him 40 dollars on average to produce an order, so he'll retain the difference of 20 dollars.

Adam Cherrington, by the way, is a huge fan of the health market services. They're an enormous, consistent, reliable, and scalable market.

What Is The Life Background Of Adam Cherrington In The Online Business World?

How He Started

His online business career began in December 2005 in Texas while was studying in community college.

His past life was messy.

He considered working in the music industry in some capacity.

All of it changed after just one week into an HTML/CSS class. It fascinated him that anybody could take a mental image and create a website for the whole world to view.

He then dropped out of school to explore the possibilities online.

After Dropping Out Of Community College

He got a night job at FedEx to pay for web-related training materials on how to build web sites. He also learned Photoshop fundamentals since he needed more than simply text on his web pages. He also devoured every sales and marketing training material he could get his hands on, including SEO training.

A year later, the increased income enabled him to spend over thirty thousand dollars on-course training and 1-on-1 coaching.

Jeremy Palmer and Jason Nyback, two outstanding online business coaches, helped him get a more holistic understanding of online traffic.

There was a huge world of sponsored traffic out there, but he knew he needed to master only one, so he chose to focus to get course training on SEO.

1st Website

He took all he had learned about online business and put it into a website called MadGuitarLicks.com (he subsequently sold it for 10,000 dollars). To have Google and Yahoo rank him higher in their search results, he offered out free video tutorial services.

As you can see, that site isn't really a thing anymore…but the domain still exists and this is what you're led to

His website jumped to the top of Google for the phrases "guitar licks" and "free guitar lessons."

His site ranked #1 in Google for "guitar licks" and "free guitar lessons." Those two keywords brought roughly 400 visitors every day.

Now that he had visitors, he wanted to find out how to monetize the site, so he created an affiliate program that allowed him to review and sell online guitar course lessons.

He strategically put links to the reviews on the sidebar and after all the videos. It worked. MadGuitarLicks earned 129,000 dollars in its first year.

He produced approximately 30 sites like MadGuitarLicks over the following years. The company made roughly 500,000 dollars each year. Because he doesn't pay for his traffic with dollars, the margins were great. He was happy as long as the search engines gave him "free" traffic.

But Then, Devastation Happened

Enter The "Penguin".

Google, as they do from time to time, released an algorithm change dubbed "Penguin" that removed all of its websites off the first page of search results. Without much traffic, he lost 90% of his revenue.

His sole "asset" at the time was a web design email list of roughly 1600 active subscribers. It was a webpage that he and his friend designed to show course training instructions for a popular Photoshop plugin called SiteGrinder. The plugin turns any .psd file into a fully working website.

So, he and his friend proceeded to develop that site in the following months. They earned roughly 80,000 dollars in 10 months, which, for two entrepreneurs, was not enough. So they shut down.

His time after that was mostly spent making course videos and writing affiliate reviews to sell to the SiteGrinder list. That quickly died away. Because each email he sent was a sales pitch, people saw through the nonsense eventually. So…no luck. He was broke and out of money-making ideas. So he prayed about his next moves. And something wonderful happened.

Adam Cherrington Got A Job

This was no ordinary job. He didn't abandon his dream of running a successful online business, and he knew the only reason he was poor was lack of traffic…

So he became a personal traffic guy for a well-known internet marketer. This guy taught Adam Cherrington the ropes. Adam mastered paid traffic in 2 years.

He had to get used to purchasing data. Adam Cherrington would spend his money and often lose it but realized soon that he wasn't truly "losing" money for him, but rather "testing" and determining what worked and what didn't… THAT'S when the light bulb went off. It took him two years of working alongside him to regain the confidence to go out on his own.

Back On His Feet

After leaving his mentor, he co-founded an ad business with a partner. They handled traffic as an affiliate for a few small enterprises. During his time at the agency, he spent over 200,000 dollars on online ads.

The Dream

He worked two years to manage the agency, then realized corporate life wasn't for him and returned to work from home as an affiliate. He's worked from home for five years and spent over 40 million dollars on online advertising. Adam Cherrington loves being home with his wonderful family. He also loves being part of a truly one-of-a-kind church body in Dallas called The Upper Room

His life ambition has always been to work for himself, generate enough money to care for his family and help others do the same.

Enter INBOX2020

INBOX2020 allows Adam Cherrington to help others attain financial independence. He has no MBA and no degree, but he earns more money than most college grads earn in 3 years.

It's all due to traffic. This is why he wants to teach you the EXACT exact strategies he uses so you may achieve financial independence as well.

What Do You Get Inside Inbox 2020?

As you can see from his landing page, you'll be taught essentially the basics of the affiliate marketing business model.

I do wager though that it will be a bit more in depth than your run of the mill affiliate marketing programs however.

Here's another snapshot of what he says will be included:

How Much Does Adam Cherrington's Coaching Cost?

This is separate from Inbox2020.

Inbox2020 will cost a pretty penny too, but this is the one that you'll actually want to get your hands on if you can afford it.

The Cherrington Experience is a 6 month tight knit mentorship experience just as the image above implies.

This is where Adam is likely focusing most of his time.

With the people that fork over the big bucks…

He says that you'll need at least 10,000 dollars to sign up. That'll be a deal-breaker for most.

Two objections spring to mind for those who have that type of money and are still interested to sign up:

(1) Do you want to build a life on online business with no control?

(2) Second, is selling a fake wrinkle remover on Google and FB how you really want to earn money?

When it comes to building an online business, you have plenty of options.

And even if you're dead set on becoming an affiliate marketer, you've got way better alternatives than Adam Cherrington.

Does Adam Cherrington Offer A Refund Policy?

Yes, he does…

But as you can see from the image above, there are some pretty hard to achieve stipulations.

Personally I'm not a fan of these types of refunds.

If someone wants their money back, at least make it realistically achievable.

I understand that people can't just hand refunds out at the drop of the hat, but at least be reasonable you know?

Is Adam Cherrington Legit? Or Is He A Scam?

So, is Adam Cherrington a scam? Not technically. You can make money with this program, but making money with affiliate marketing definitely isn't as easy as Cherrington makes it sound.

Driving traffic is extremely difficult. In order to do it successfully, you need to at least understand all these things, if not be a ninja at them:

Copywriting

Google Ads

Facebook Ads

Content Writing

Website Building

Conversion Optimization

Automation

Email Marketing

Click Tracking

Retargeting/Remarketing

SEO

Backlinking

And a lot more.

There's a ton of work to be done upfront, no real guarantee of success, and – most importantly – the actual commissions are pretty small.

Now, there's nothing wrong with front-loading the work and making the money later. But if you're grinding it out for 3 months and then your reward is a $50 commission, it's not really worth it.

What if, instead, you could do that same 3 months of work (in your spare time), and your reward was a $500 to $2,000 payment that came in every single month?

And what if you only needed 1 or 2 of the above skills to get started, instead of mastering all 12 before seeing your first dollar? And what if you actually didn't need to wait 3 months? What if you could get started today and have your first payment in a week? And what if you could double it next week?

Well, that's the power of Digital Leasing.

Your laptop and an internet connection is all you need.

Some of the most successful students in this program run their entire 6-figure businesses from:

A camper in the middle of the woods

A beach chair on the water in Mexico

A small villa in Greece

They're able to travel around, living their lives first, and focusing on their income second. Because even if they stop working for an extended period of time, the money keeps coming in.

So adventure, memories, and experience are the top priority. And they never have to worry about how to pay for the next trip or consider asking for time off.

If this sounds more like the type of life you want to lead, Click here now to learn more about Digital Leasing.To learn more about Digital Leasing, simply click here.

