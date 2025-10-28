Making sure it's over when it's over--important tips for a non-contested divorce

There are many benefits to an uncontested divorce, and generally it can be done without an attorney. Post this

The terms of the divorce, such as property division, child custody and visitation, and spousal support.

One spouse files for the divorce by completing the legal documentation and filing it with the court.

The other spouse has 30 days to respond, and if not, the divorce can be finalized by default.

The judge reviews the agreement and issues the divorce judgment.

Six months later, the divorce is final.

Can an uncontested divorce go wrong? There is the possibility that things can go wrong and delay the divorce, even when both spouses agree and are parting amicably:

Inadequate child support and custody arrangements. California requirements for child support can be confusing, and an agreement may not comply with those requirements.

One of the spouses hasn't lived in California or the county of filing long enough.

The proper documents aren't completed correctly and need to be corrected and refiled.

Documents aren't filed on time.

These are only a few of the things that can go wrong, even in the best of circumstances. The Legal Document Assistants (LDA) at We Help You Legal can help make sure the documents are correct for uncontested divorces from either their Paso Robles or San Luis Obispo offices.

With most people's busy schedules, it's easy to miss an important filing date, or simply be overwhelmed with legal paperwork. Even though an uncontested divorce is meant to be uncomplicated, understanding the terminology can be frustrating. Not having all of the required information and copies of important documentation can delay the process. Many people just don't have the time during the week to get everything done when the courthouse is open.

Relying on the expertise of LDAs for help is a low-stress, confidential, and less expensive choice for getting an uncontested divorce. LDAs are authorized under California law to assist the public in preparing legal documents. They are required by law to be registered and bonded in the county in which they have their principal place of business. LDAs are not attorneys and cannot give legal advice, but their assistance for an uncontested divorce can be invaluable.

In addition to assistance with documents for divorce in the Paso Robles or San Luis Obispo office, We Help You Legal can assist with documentation for:

Divorce – Assistance with an uncontested Paso Robles divorce (dissolution of marriage), when both spouses agree on divorce matters such as spousal support, child support, custody, visitation, and division of assets if applicable.

Legal Separation – In a legal separation, certain matters can be resolved, but the couple remains legally married and cannot remarry until a divorce is completed.

Annulment – This designation declares a marriage void and not legally valid. Certain qualifications need to be met for an annulment.

Help to finish an existing California divorce or legal separation case.

Help prepare a QDRO or Joinder to deal with retirement in a divorce or after a judgment has been entered.

