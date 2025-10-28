Making sure it's over when it's over--important tips for a non-contested divorce

An uncontested divorce in California occurs when both spouses agree on all terms, but legal paperwork still must be properly completed and filed with the court. We Help You Legal assists with preparing and filing all required documents for a smooth divorce process.
PASO ROBLES, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An uncontested divorce in California is when both spouses agree on all the terms. But, there's little more to it than shaking hands and going separate ways. The appropriate legal documents still need to be filed with the court. The paperwork must be completed correctly, filed on time, and a judge reviews the case before the final decree is issued. We Help You Legal, a legal document assistance service, can help complete all of the required court documents.
What is an uncontested divorce? There are many benefits to an uncontested divorce. Some people call it a DIY divorce because, generally, it can be done without the expense of an attorney. An uncontested divorce works when the spouses agree on:
- The terms of the divorce, such as property division, child custody and visitation, and spousal support.
- One spouse files for the divorce by completing the legal documentation and filing it with the court.
- The other spouse has 30 days to respond, and if not, the divorce can be finalized by default.
- The judge reviews the agreement and issues the divorce judgment.
- Six months later, the divorce is final.
Can an uncontested divorce go wrong? There is the possibility that things can go wrong and delay the divorce, even when both spouses agree and are parting amicably:
- Inadequate child support and custody arrangements. California requirements for child support can be confusing, and an agreement may not comply with those requirements.
- One of the spouses hasn't lived in California or the county of filing long enough.
- The proper documents aren't completed correctly and need to be corrected and refiled.
- Documents aren't filed on time.
These are only a few of the things that can go wrong, even in the best of circumstances. The Legal Document Assistants (LDA) at We Help You Legal can help make sure the documents are correct for uncontested divorces from either their Paso Robles or San Luis Obispo offices.
With most people's busy schedules, it's easy to miss an important filing date, or simply be overwhelmed with legal paperwork. Even though an uncontested divorce is meant to be uncomplicated, understanding the terminology can be frustrating. Not having all of the required information and copies of important documentation can delay the process. Many people just don't have the time during the week to get everything done when the courthouse is open.
Relying on the expertise of LDAs for help is a low-stress, confidential, and less expensive choice for getting an uncontested divorce. LDAs are authorized under California law to assist the public in preparing legal documents. They are required by law to be registered and bonded in the county in which they have their principal place of business. LDAs are not attorneys and cannot give legal advice, but their assistance for an uncontested divorce can be invaluable.
In addition to assistance with documents for divorce in the Paso Robles or San Luis Obispo office, We Help You Legal can assist with documentation for:
- Divorce – Assistance with an uncontested Paso Robles divorce (dissolution of marriage), when both spouses agree on divorce matters such as spousal support, child support, custody, visitation, and division of assets if applicable.
- Legal Separation – In a legal separation, certain matters can be resolved, but the couple remains legally married and cannot remarry until a divorce is completed.
- Annulment – This designation declares a marriage void and not legally valid. Certain qualifications need to be met for an annulment.
- Help to finish an existing California divorce or legal separation case.
- Help prepare a QDRO or Joinder to deal with retirement in a divorce or after a judgment has been entered.
Getting an appointment is easy and convenient, too. Just call or fill out the online appointment request.
We Help You Legal is a "self-help" legal document assistance company that provides document preparation without the high cost of an attorney. We Help You Legal, Inc. is not a law firm. We cannot represent you in court, advise you about your legal rights or the law, or select forms for you.
We Help You Legal, Inc.
720 10th St,
Paso Robles, CA 93446
(805) 237-7770
Media Contact
Jacquelyn Iddings, Access Publishing, 8052269890, [email protected]
SOURCE We Help You Legal, Inc.
Share this article