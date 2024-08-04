Mako Industries Announces Acquisition to Continue Expansion Across North Texas

Mako Industries grows its HVAC and Refrigeration service territory into Arlington, Texas with the acquisition of Spears Refrigeration.

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mako Industries, a commercial and industrial service company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Spears Group Inc. dba Spears Refrigeration, a commercial HVAC and Refrigeration company.

The addition of Spears Refrigeration strengthens Mako Industries' presence in North Texas and represents the fourth acquisition in our commercial services division. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Mako Industries is a market leader of HVAC, Refrigeration, Plumbing, Electrical and Industrial services.

"Over the past 29 years, Spears Refrigeration has served hundreds of commercial customers throughout the Arlington and Fort Worth areas. The opportunity to bring their employees and customer base into our service group was too hard to pass up," said Mark Provine, CEO of Mako Industries. "Their service-focused company fits well with our existing operations and the acquisition allows for not only geographic – growth in Texas, but also visibility into the growing healthcare and entertainment market. We are delighted to welcome the Spears Refrigeration team into our family and eager to partner with those who share our values and commitment to investing in growth and focusing on people – both customers and employees."

Mako Industries will continue to seek strategic acquisition opportunities, with a focus on leading commercial HVAC-R, plumbing and electrical service providers. Companies interested in joining Mako Industries should contact Steve Lykins, President at: [email protected]. For more information about Mako Industries, visit www.makoind.com

About Mako Industries

Mako Industries is a Houston based manufacturing and service company focusing on providing turnkey solutions and skilled staff to the Energy, Industrial, Commercial, Renewables, and Public Sector markets around the world, and is supported by 100 years of combined leadership experience.

