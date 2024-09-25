Mako Networks Acquires Traverse Technologies in Strategic Expansion

"Acquiring Traverse is obviously strategic for us, but it also felt inevitable after working together for so many years and having such a successful partnership. Integrating the companies will be straightforward given the longstanding and highly synergistic relationship we've enjoyed together." Post this

The addition of Traverse's capability and intellectual property will accelerate Mako's enhancement and expansion of its hardware innovation pipeline, shorten time-to-market for new products, and deliver even more powerful top-tier network solutions to customers.

"Acquiring Traverse is obviously strategic for us, but it also felt inevitable after working together for so many years and having such a successful partnership. Integrating the companies will be straightforward given the longstanding and highly synergistic relationship we've enjoyed together," said Jason Kubasak, CEO of Mako Networks.

Guy Ellis, Managing Director of Traverse says, "Mako was, and is, our largest and best customer and we're excited to join up with them to focus on our core strengths of innovation and board-level design. We couldn't be happier with this outcome."

Traverse's advanced technology and sophisticated development tools expand and improve Mako's ability to develop its suite of Mako Managed Network Devices, an integral component of the Mako System. The Mako System is a PCI-certified, cloud-managed, carrier-independent SD-WAN networking solution that makes it possible to connect and manage high-performance business networks across thousands of global sites securely, reliably, at scale using cost-effective multi-carrier and multi-media broadband, including terrestrial, cellular and satellite circuits.

About Traverse Technologies

Traverse Technologies was founded in 1988 in Melbourne, Australia. The company builds and develops circuit boards and appliances for customers across all industry sectors. In 2006, Traverse started developing hardware for Mako Networks in New Zealand, offering secure managed network services to New Zealand's largest corporations and businesses, including New Zealand Health, government agencies, retail and petroleum companies. Traverse develops cutting-edge network equipment solutions and custom hardware optimized for performance, reliability, and scalability. Traverse also offers the Helos Platform, a management and security service for managed IoT devices. For more information, visit https://traverse.com.au/.

About Mako Networks

Founded in 2000, Mako Networks develops technology to deliver simple, secure, PCI-certified networks to distributed enterprises, such as gas stations, convenience stores, retail chains, quick-serve restaurants, health clinics and more. Mako Network's innovative edge security solution is deployed in 22 countries by some of the largest multilocation companies in the world. The All-in-One Mako System provides effortless, nonstop secure networking using proprietary cloud-managed plug-and-play devices that offer speed to deployment and instant scale with no onsite IT required. The Mako System also supports a range of in-demand services, such as SASE, SD-WAN, Cellular Failover, Next-Gen Firewall, Cloud VPN, Wi-Fi and Voice services. The Mako System is sold as a combination of hardware and managed services or as an "as a service" subscription from Mako Networks or its authorized partners. Mako Networks is a global organization based in the United States with offices in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.

Media Contact

