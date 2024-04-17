Mako Networks Authorized by ExxonMobil to Deliver Secure Networking Solutions to U.S.-based Exxon™ and Mobil™ Locations

"We're thrilled to receive approval to support ExxonMobil sites in the U.S. We're honored to work with an innovative leader in the petro and fuel industry like ExxonMobil to enable their BWs to meet the growing demands for digital services – securely, reliably and cost-effectively." Post this

ExxonMobil is committed to enhancing the Branded Wholesaler (BW) experience for their BWs and their customers. The Mako System enables BWs to cost-effectively deploy digital initiatives to boost operational efficiency and customer convenience with confidence that networks are secure and compliant.

ExxonMobil BWs can leverage the Mako System to connect and manage tens to thousands of sites via a highly secure, reliable, scalable and cost-effective cloud management system (CMS) that supports a range of critical services, including SD-WAN, next-gen firewall, VPN connections and cellular failover. Plus, it offers active management and reporting with single-pane secure network controls.

"We're thrilled to receive approval to support ExxonMobil sites in the U.S.," said Simon Gamble, President and Co-Founder at Mako Networks. "We're honored to work with an innovative leader in the petro and fuel industry like ExxonMobil to enable their BWs to meet the growing demands for digital services – securely, reliably and cost-effectively."

The Mako System consists of two parts:

The Mako Central Management System (CMS) is the cloud application that makes it easy for distributed enterprises to configure, deploy and manage Mako devices from a single pane of glass, anytime, anywhere, with any Internet-connected device with a web browser. Multifactor authentication (MFA) and role-based access ensure secure authorized access. It supports advanced networking features like remote configurations, automated alerts, reports and diagnostics.





Mako's Managed Network Devices are available in various types, functions and form factors, including security gateways, VPN concentrators, access points and managed switches — all designed for ease of management and high security.

Notably, the Mako System is certified to PCI DSS Level One Service Provider standards. Unlike other providers that offer PCI-compliant services, Mako's underlying technology is PCI certified annually by an independent Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), so PCI compliance is easier for customers to achieve while having less risk exposure.

For more information about the Mako System, Exxon™ and Mobil™-branded dealers can call +1 763.463.5000, email [email protected] or visit https://em.makonetworks.com/.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society's evolving needs.

ExxonMobil's primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions – provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies in the world.

About Mako Networks

Founded in 2000, Mako Networks develops technology to deliver simple, secure, PCI-certified networks to distributed enterprises, such as gas stations, convenience stores, retail chains, quick-serve restaurants, health clinics and more. Mako Network's innovative edge security solution is deployed in 22 countries by some of the largest multilocation companies in the world. The All-in-One Mako System provides effortless, nonstop secure networking using proprietary cloud-managed plug-and-play devices that offer speed to deployment and instant scale with no onsite IT required. The Mako System also supports a range of in-demand services, such as SASE, SD-WAN, Cellular Failover, Next-Gen Firewall, Cloud VPN, Wi-Fi and Voice services. The Mako System is sold as a combination of hardware and managed services or as an "as a service" subscription from Mako Networks or its authorized partners. Mako Networks is a global organization based in the United States with offices in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.

Mako Networks Media Contact:

Khali Henderson

Senior Partner

BuzzTheory (for Mako Networks)

[email protected]

+1 480.848.6726.

ExxonMobil Media Contact:

Media Relations

(737) 272-1452

Media Contact

