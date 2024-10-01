Mako Networks Fuels Digital Security and Connectivity for Valero Distributors as an Authorized Managed Network Services Provider

"We're thrilled to be selected as an authorized MNSP for Valero branded stations... We're excited to help Valero distributors stay ahead of industry demands and enhance their customer experience." Post this

For rapid deployment, Mako's plug-and-play system allows devices to be preconfigured from the cloud, ensuring that store operators can set up quickly with minimal disruption. Mako's solution ensures exceptional uptime through embedded cellular technology, providing redundant connectivity for real-time data access and secure business operations. Same-day advance-replacement hardware warranties minimize equipment-related downtime for Valero branded stations.

Mako's CMS offers robust management tools for Valero distributors' diverse network needs. Some users require full visibility across the estate, while others require read-only access to specific sites. Mako offers distributed control and sophisticated access controls to ensure security, PCI compliance and fidelity of individual customer data. Estate-wide speed testing and Single Sign-On (SSO) capabilities further streamline operations by reducing the time spent on credential management and ensuring bandwidth meets requirements for new functionality.

The CMS uses available info to help simplify and automate updates and processes. An example of this is the newly available Mako Merchant PCI, one of Mako's latest advancements. Mako Merchant PCI is an optional offering that automates key compliance tasks such as CDE inspection, internal vulnerability scans and annual SAQ forms. This feature reduces compliance complexity, allowing Valero distributors to maintain PCI DSS certification easily and securely at scale.

Mako's latest innovations make connectivity even more powerful:

New features within the CMS eliminate the need for firewall pinholes, VPNs or additional network devices to interrogate Automatic Tank Gauges (ATGs). With simplified data retrieval from legacy devices, Mako is reducing the costs of tank management while delivering real-time alerts and results to store managers and headquarters alike.

"We're thrilled to be selected as an authorized MNSP for Valero branded stations," said Simon Gamble, President and CRO of Mako Networks. "This demonstrates our commitment to delivering secure, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of the fuel and convenience store industry. We're excited to help Valero distributors stay ahead of industry demands and enhance their customer experience."

About Mako Networks

Founded in 2000, Mako Networks develops technology to deliver simple, secure, PCI-certified networks to distributed enterprises, such as gas stations, convenience stores, retail chains, quick-serve restaurants, health clinics and more. Mako Network's innovative edge security solution is deployed in 22 countries by some of the largest multilocation companies in the world. The All-in-One Mako System provides effortless, nonstop secure networking using proprietary cloud-managed plug-and-play devices that offer speed to deployment and instant scale with no onsite IT required. The Mako System supports a range of in-demand services, such as SASE, SD-WAN, cellular failover, Next-Gen Firewall, Cloud VPN, Wi-Fi and voice services. The Mako System is sold as a combination of hardware and managed services or as an "as a service" subscription from Mako Networks or its authorized partners. Mako Networks is a global organization based in the United States with offices in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand and offers dedicated support available 24/7 to all customers and Mako brand partners. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.

Media Contact

Khali Henderson, BuzzTheory (for Mako Networks), +1 480.848.6726, [email protected], https://buzztheory.com/

