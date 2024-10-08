Mako Networks Launches Periscope Secure Remote Management for Third-Party Systems

"As part of the Mako CMS, Periscope provides distributed enterprises with secure access to third-party systems as a secure alternative to makeshift or jury-rigged approaches but without requiring costly onsite tech visits or specialized hardware at branch or franchise sites." Post this

Periscope enables distributed retail enterprises with:

Remote Accessibility — Access any web service on a device located behind a Mako firewall, including PoS systems, CCTV, DVRs, IoT devices, network storage and even commercial coffee machines.

Security — Leverage the PCI-certified Mako System's security features, including multifactor authentication (MFA) and 256-bit encryption.

Traffic Monitoring and Control — Periscope monitors traffic to ensure compliance with security protocols, including IP addresses, ports, authentication status, bandwidth usage and idle duration. It does not log sensitive information to protect user privacy.

Scalability — Implement changes at scale with enterprise templates that allow configurations to be rolled out to all sites simultaneously.

Time and Cost Savings — Eliminate the need for local equipment dedicated to accessing these services and further reduce the need for site visits.

Users can access Periscope securely through:

User Interface Interaction — Users click on a web service listed under the Periscope tab in the selected site in the CMS.

Secure Connection Initiation — The CMS sets up an encrypted VPN tunnel to the device, generating a one-time use URL that tears down after use.

Protected Access — Access is tightly controlled and responds only to the IP address from which the request originated.

Periscope is available within the Mako CMS, which is a component of The Mako System. The Mako System is a PCI-certified, cloud-managed, carrier-independent SD-WAN networking solution that makes it easy to connect and manage thousands of global sites in a secure, reliable, scalable and cost-effective, high-performance business network.

The Mako System consists of two parts:

The Mako Central Management System (CMS) is the cloud application that makes it easy for distributed enterprises to configure, deploy and manage Mako devices from a single pane of glass, anytime, anywhere, with any Internet-connected device with a web browser. MFA and role-based access ensure secure authorized access. It supports advanced networking features like remote configurations, automated alerts, reports and diagnostics.

Mako's Managed Network Devices are available in various types, functions and form factors, including security gateways, VPN concentrators, access points and managed switches — all designed for ease of management and high security.

The Mako System connects and manages tens to thousands of sites via a highly secure, reliable, scalable and cost-effective cloud-based CMS, which supports a range of critical services, including SD-WAN, next-gen firewall, VPN connections and cellular failover. Plus, it offers active management and reporting with single-pane secure network controls.

Notably, the Mako System is certified to PCI DSS Level One Service Provider standards. Unlike other providers that offer PCI-compliant services, Mako's underlying technology is PCI certified annually by an independent Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), so PCI compliance is easier for customers to achieve while having less risk exposure.

For more information about the Mako System, visit https://makonetworks.com/mako-system/.

About Mako Networks

Founded in 2000, Mako Networks develops technology to deliver simple, secure, PCI-certified networks to distributed enterprises, such as gas stations, convenience stores, retail chains, quick-serve restaurants, health clinics and more. Mako Network's innovative edge security solution is deployed in 22 countries by some of the largest multilocation companies in the world. The All-in-One Mako System provides effortless, nonstop secure networking using proprietary cloud-managed plug-and-play devices that offer speed to deployment and instant scale with no onsite IT required. The Mako System also supports a range of in-demand services, such as SASE, SD-WAN, Cellular Failover, Next-Gen Firewall, Cloud VPN, Wi-Fi and Voice services. The Mako System is sold as a combination of hardware and managed services or as an "as a service" subscription from Mako Networks or its authorized partners. Mako Networks is a global organization based in the United States with offices in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.

