Mako Networks Launches SmartATG to Optimize Fuel Management

"SmartATG is designed to simplify and streamline how fuel retailers manage their tank data... For the first time, SmartATG is delivering real-time fuel monitoring and management so our customers can optimize their operations without undue complexity." Post this

Smart ATG, a new feature within the Mako Central Management System (CMS), enables fuel retailers to remotely interrogate ATGs without the need for firewall pinholes, virtual private networks or additional hardware. Instead, the Mako secure edge device queries ATGs directly at a user-specified frequency and displays the data in the Mako CMS or streams it to any system that supports webhooks, whether on-premises, in the data center or in the cloud.

Valero-branded stations are already leveraging SmartATG as part of Mako's comprehensive network management solution. Valero distributors benefit from real-time tank data access and enhanced operational efficiencies without the need for costly equipment or manual processes.

SmartATG enables distributed fuel retailers to:

Streamline Fuel Data Retrieval: The Mako CMS directly accesses tank data by querying ATGs and presenting it within the CMS dashboard or distributing it via API to existing systems.

Get Remote Real-Time Alerts: SmartATG provides real-time tank level updates and alerts, allowing businesses to make informed decisions about fuel orders and inventory without physically visiting the store.

Reduce Costs: By automating the ATG interrogation process and eliminating the need for additional devices or network adjustments, SmartATG reduces operational costs and simplifies tank management.

Automated ATG Discovery: Via the Mako CMS, dealers can auto-discover all the ATGs behind a Mako secure edge device at all their locations with a couple of mouse-clicks.

SmartATG presents users with fuel data in two ways:

Directly through the Mako CMS, enabling real-time visibility and management.

Via API, allowing seamless integration into existing fuel management systems.

About The Mako System

SmartATG is available within the Mako CMS, which is a component of The Mako System. The Mako System is a PCI-certified, cloud-managed, carrier-independent SD-WAN networking solution that makes it easy to connect and manage thousands of global sites in a secure, reliable, scalable and cost-effective, high-performance business network.

The Mako System consists of two parts:

The Mako Central Management System (CMS) is the cloud application that makes it easy for distributed enterprises to configure, deploy and manage Mako devices from a single pane of glass, anytime, anywhere, with any Internet-connected device with a web browser. The CMS supports advanced networking features like remote configurations, automated alerts, reports and diagnostics.

Mako's Managed Network Devices are available in various types, functions and form factors, including security gateways, VPN concentrators, access points and managed switches — all designed for ease of management and high security.

The Mako System connects and manages tens to thousands of sites via the cloud-based Mako CMS, which supports a range of critical services, including SD-WAN, next-gen firewall, VPN connections and cellular failover. Plus, it offers active management and reporting with single-pane secure network controls.

Notably, the Mako System is certified to PCI DSS Level One Service Provider standards. Unlike other providers that offer PCI-compliant services, Mako's underlying technology is PCI certified annually by an independent Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), so PCI compliance is easier for customers to achieve while having less risk exposure.

SmartATG Availability

The Mako SmartATG is available to partners immediately and will be free for a limited time to enable customers to trial the solution before a paid subscription is introduced in a future release.

Fuel brands and their dealers can learn more about SmartATG by visiting https://makonetworks.com/mako-system/ or by registering for Mako's webinar "Introducing ATG" on November 13, 2024 at 2pm CT here https://makonetworks-23475355.hs-sites.com/mako-networks-webinar-smartatg?utm_campaign=ATG%20Webinar&utm_content=315356232&utm_medium=social&utm_source=linkedin&hss_channel=lcp-93281.

About Mako Networks

Founded in 2000, Mako Networks develops technology to deliver simple, secure, PCI-certified networks to distributed enterprises, such as gas stations, convenience stores, retail chains, quick-serve restaurants, health clinics and more. Mako Network's innovative edge security solution is deployed in 22 countries by some of the largest multilocation companies in the world. The All-in-One Mako System provides effortless, nonstop secure networking using proprietary cloud-managed plug-and-play devices that offer speed to deployment and instant scale with no onsite IT required. The Mako System also supports a range of in-demand services, such as SASE, SD-WAN, Cellular Failover, Next-Gen Firewall, Cloud VPN, Wi-Fi and Voice services. The Mako System is sold as a combination of hardware and managed services or as an "as a service" subscription from Mako Networks or its authorized partners. Mako Networks is a global organization based in the United States with offices in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.

Media Contact

Khali Henderson, BuzzTheory (for Mako Networks), 480.848.6726, [email protected], https://buzztheory.com/

SOURCE Mako Networks