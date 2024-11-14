Mako Networks Partners with Dynamic Supplies to Distribute Secure Networking Solutions to New Zealand Businesses

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Dynamic Supplies to extend Mako's secure networking solutions across New Zealand... Dynamic Supplies' strong presence and operational expertise will allow us to provide our PCI-certified, high-performance solutions to an expanded market..." Post this

Dynamic Supplies, an established distributor with more than 140 industry-experienced staff and a reputation for logistical excellence, will now offer the Mako System, a secure, scalable networking platform designed to enable distributed enterprises to efficiently manage and protect their networks.

Dynamic Supplies brings extensive market knowledge and a portfolio that spans IT hardware, consumables and office supplies. The company's recent expansion into more technical solutions aligns seamlessly with Mako Networks' mission to deliver secure and reliable cloud-managed networking solutions.

Through the partnership, Dynamic Supplies' NZ resellers will gain access to the Mako System's comprehensive suite of services, including SD-WAN, next-gen firewall, VPN, and cellular failover capabilities, all centrally managed via Mako's Cloud Management System (CMS). With the Mako System, resellers can address their clients' security and connectivity needs more effectively, meeting industry demands for secure networking solutions across petroleum, retail, restaurants and other sectors.

"Integrating Mako Networks' advanced security solutions into our portfolio enables us to offer our resellers and their clients unparalleled network protection and management capabilities," said Roger Bennett, Business Development Manager at Dynamic Supplies NZ. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative and reliable technology solutions across NZ."

The Mako System is uniquely PCI-certified, a distinction held since 2009, which streamlines compliance for resellers and their customers. This partnership further enhances Dynamic Supplies' portfolio, offering resellers in New Zealand a state-of-the-art solution to drive value and competitive differentiation.

About Dynamic Supplies

Founded in 1994, Dynamic Supplies has grown to become one of Australasia's leading technology distribution companies. Proudly New Zealand and Australian-owned, the company has a legacy of providing value-added distribution services in the IT, consumables and office supplies sector. With state-of-the-art facilities across Australia and New Zealand and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Dynamic Supplies is well-positioned to deliver high-quality products and support to its reseller network. For more information, visit http://www.ds.co.nz.

About Mako Networks

Founded in 2000, Mako Networks develops technology to deliver simple, secure, PCI-certified networks to distributed enterprises, such as gas stations, convenience stores, retail chains, quick-serve restaurants, health clinics and more. Mako Network's innovative edge security solution is deployed in 22 countries by some of the largest multilocation companies in the world. The All-in-One Mako System provides effortless, nonstop secure networking using proprietary cloud-managed plug-and-play devices that offer speed to deployment and instant scale with no onsite IT required. The Mako System also supports a range of in-demand services, such as SASE, SD-WAN, Cellular Failover, Next-Gen Firewall, Cloud VPN, Wi-Fi and Voice services. The Mako System is sold as a combination of hardware and managed services or as an "as a service" subscription from Mako Networks or its authorized partners. Mako Networks is a global organization based in the United States with offices in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.

