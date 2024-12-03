Mako Networks Renews Partnership with SnapperNet to Distribute Secure Networking 'Hardware as a Service' in New Zealand

"Returning to our roots in New Zealand with SnapperNet is a milestone for Mako Networks. This renewed partnership not only builds on our longstanding relationship but also introduces a new hardware-as-a-service model, providing resellers with unmatched flexibility and value." Post this

SnapperNet has been a valued distribution partner for Mako since 2002, supporting resellers with cutting-edge networking and communication products. Under the renewed partnership, SnapperNet will now offer the Mako System on a monthly subscription basis, including PCI-certified security, SD-WAN, next-generation firewalls, VPN, Wi-Fi, Ethernet switching and cellular failover. Resellers benefit from zero-touch installation and centralized cloud management, making it easier than ever to deploy and manage secure networks.

"Mako offers resellers and their clients a hardware firewall that can be paid for on a monthly subscription instead of upfront," said Richard Paul, Director of Sales & Marketing for SnapperNet. "It's easy to configure with zero-touch installation, and resellers can even bundle Ethernet switches and wireless access points into the same subscription. This innovative approach not only simplifies deployment but also gives resellers a competitive edge in delivering secure, scalable and flexible networking solutions. That's why we're thrilled to say, 'Mako is back—and better than ever.'"

The renewed partnership allows SnapperNet to support resellers in meeting the increasing demand for secure, cloud-managed networking for distributed enterprises, including convenience stores, fuel stations, quick serve and fast casual restaurants, health clinics and more. The new as-a-service model enables resellers to offer flexible, cost-effective solutions while maintaining competitive differentiation in the market.

About SnapperNet

Snapper Network Distributors Ltd. (SnapperNet) is a New Zealand owned and operated company distributing a range of data communication products through our network of value added resellers (VARs) and system integrators (SIs). Our strong emphasis on service and technical support makes our team well qualified to consult on a wide range of networking and communication products and applications. Our aim is to work closely with our suppliers and channel partners, offering a competitive pricing strategy along with solid product marketing support. For more information, visit http://www.snappernet.co.nz.

About Mako Networks

Founded in 2000, Mako Networks develops technology to deliver simple, secure, PCI-certified networks to distributed enterprises, such as gas stations, convenience stores, retail chains, quick-serve restaurants, health clinics and more. Mako Network's innovative edge security solution is deployed in 22 countries by some of the largest multilocation companies in the world. The All-in-One Mako System provides effortless, nonstop secure networking using proprietary cloud-managed plug-and-play devices that offer speed to deployment and instant scale with no onsite IT required. The Mako System also supports a range of in-demand services, such as SASE, SD-WAN, Cellular Failover, Next-Gen Firewall, Cloud VPN, Wi-Fi and Voice services. The Mako System is sold as a combination of hardware and managed services or as an "as a service" subscription from Mako Networks or its authorized partners. Mako Networks is a global organization based in the United States with offices in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.

