Makor Resources and Jubilee Metals Group announce partnership - a shared commitment toward sustainable change in Zambia

TORONTO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Located along the Munkoyo Mine Corridor Road 50km outside of Kabwe Zambia, is Kabanga Primary School – a place where many of the locals previously would say, "has been forgotten".

Rural. No cellular signal. No access to running water. Dilapidated pit latrines polluting the ground water. Inadequate infrastructure with dust clouds tainting the classrooms. Barren lands from the crippling drought that has swept across Zambia.

A description that Makor Resources CEO, Brooke Bibeault, has shared following her recent visit to The Kabanga Primary School.

Makor Resource and Jubilee Metals Group announced their partnership to launch #MakingKabanga, an initiative to foster economic development, health, and education while addressing systemic issues and basic human rights within the Munkoyo Mine Corridor.

Brooke Bibeault, Makor Resources Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are honoured to partner with Jubilee Metals Group and the community to develop programs at the outset of Jubilee's most recent acquisition. Jubilee uniquely recognizes that business economic progress becomes congruent to community progress, and it means that they are not treating community social challenges as an afterthought or an expense.

Mining depends on communities and as an industry, it's our role to push sustainable development for host countries and communities. We believe that the future of mining includes communities in the decisions that affect their lives and empowers them to become active participants in all programming to lead the ongoing development. Our model isn't just about localization, it's about communitization."

This week Makor Resources and Jubilee Metals Group were welcomed by pupils of the Kabanga Primary School singing, "Stand and Sing of Zambia, Proud and Free", the Zambian Anthem.

Inside the dusted classroom walls of the Kabanga Primary School gathered community stakeholders of the Munkoyo Mine Corridor. This was a gathering that was facilitated by Mary Sankata Mubanga, Manager of Security, Safety and Government Relations for Jubilee Metals Zambia.

During this gathering, Jubilee Metals Group Chief Executive Officer, Leon Coetzer, expressed his gratitude for the way in which the community engaged and shared,

"It is an honour to be hosted and welcomed by the Kumpumba Ward in Zambia. Together we have set out various initiatives that we will be implementing, and we are committed to delivering on these. We are excited to be working with the community to bring about both positive and sustainable change."

Attendees included:

Jubilee Metals Group Chief Executive Officer, Leon Coetzer , and Jubilee Metals Zambia Managing Director, Ricus Grimbeek

, and Jubilee Metals Zambia Managing Director, Ricus Grimbeek District Commissioner of Kapiri Mposhi District, Hasalama Chuunka Francis and other Senior Government Officials.

Kumpumba Ward Traditional Leaders

Makor Resources Chief Executive Officer, Brooke Bibeault , the Community Development and Implementation Partner for Jubilee Metals Zambia.

, the Community Development and Implementation Partner for Jubilee Metals Zambia. Douglas Hanchingala, Shareholder in the Munkoyo Mine

Civic Leaders and Community Members

Teachers of the Kabanga Primary School

Members of Staff from Jubilee Metals Zambia

"Today wasn't just about creating the foundation for a collaborative partnership between Jubilee Metals Zambia, Makor Resources and all community stakeholders" say Ricus Grimbeek, Jubilee Metals Zambia Managing Director, "it was about coming together with a shared vision to create a new future for the Munkoyo Corridor. It was about making a commitment to ensure no community is ever forgotten."

The gathering concluded with attendees and community members grabbing paint brushes and buckets of white and blue paint. Alongside one another, the community painted the concrete barren walls of the Kabanga Primary School – the launching of #MakingKabanga.

"Each brushstroke reflects a shared commitment toward driving sustainable change within the community" says Bibeault.

Munkoyo Mine Corridor Community Programming

Initial investment into the community and programming is informed by extensive engagement and a comprehensive Community Baseline and Needs Assessment that was conducted by Makor Resource along the Munkoyo Mine Corridor. The findings underscored the urgent need for clean water and formal sanitation, with 100% of the Corridor having no access to running water and 97% without formal sanitation facilities.

Jubilee Metals Group is investing $25,000 into the #MakingKabanga program to provide access to clean water, sanitation and educational infrastructure improvements to the Kabanga Primary School. These programs will be developed and implemented in partnership with Makor Resources.

Clean Water Access

This investment will provide access to clean water to the Munkoyo Mine Corridor. This effort aims to alleviate water scarcity and improve health outcomes and will be the first time that the community has had access to clean running water.

Sustainable Sanitation Solutions

To address systemic sanitation issues a capacity building program will be implemented to enable community members to build their own compost toilets. These toilets use off-the-grid, dry sanitation technology that transforms waste into valuable compost, supporting both hygiene and agricultural productivity. These toilets can be built by the community using only local material. At the Kabanga Primary School, 6 compost toilets will be built with the community and provided to the pupils and staff, along with a sanitation and maintenance training program.

Installation of Solar Pump and Water Storage

At the Kabanga Primary School a new borehole will be drilled, and a solar pump and water storage tank installed. This will enable access to clean running water and will feed the hand washing basins that are being providing by Jubilee.

Educational Infrastructure Improvements

The initial phase of these initiatives began with the collaborative painting of the Kabanga Primary School. In addition, this will include further development of infrastructure such as the Munkoyo Corridor Road.

"The initial programming provides a rapid, measurable shift in some of the most pressing systemic issues within the community and is the first of a broader strategy that has been developed for the Munkoyo Mine Corridor" says by Mary Sankata Mubanga.

The overwhelming response from the District Commissioner showed the determination towards the proposed projects and assured that the community will work hand in hand with Jubilee Metals Group and Makor Resources. He has provided his support to ensure that Jubilee's Munkoyo Mine runs successfully.

