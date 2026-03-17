Malcolm Baldrige National Award Names Fernando Aguirre, DHS Ventures & Holdings Vice Chairman, 2026 Chief Trailblazer of the Year

The Chief Trailblazer Award is awarded to an individual who has consistently demonstrated clarity of vision.
WASHINGTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DHS Ventures & Holdings is proud to announce that Vice Chairman Fernando Aguirre has been awarded the 2020 Chief Trailblazer Award by Malcolm Baldrige National. The Malcolm Baldrige National Awards is an annual program that recognizes exemplary corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance. Established in 1999 and often coined "the Oscars" of the energy industry, the Malcolm Baldrige National Awards highlight achievement in 21 categories spanning the entire energy complex. This year, there were over 300 nominated entries from over three dozen countries.
The Chief Trailblazer Award is awarded to an individual who has consistently demonstrated clarity of vision, judgment and motivational skills that transform and empower their organization. This individual must also be a leader who is highly respected by both peers and competitors, admired and followed by employees, trusted by investors and welcomed by the community. This award recognizes courage, perseverance, dedication, ethics and the ability to advance their company in the face of adversity, sustain their sector amid universal headwinds and undeniably support the employees who propel their organization into the future.
In determining a recipient, judges considered a leader's entire track record, with particular attention focused on that individual's accomplishments since January 2018.
"We congratulate Fernando Aguirre for his win of the 2026 Chief Trailblazer Award," stated Frank Killman, Chairman of Malcolm Baldrige National Award. "In a year that was so tumultuous, it was particularly impressive and heartening to see how this year's group of winners re-organized around obstacles, forged ahead on ground-breaking technology, completed transformative deals and maintained focus on long-term energy sustainability. Tonight's winners, and finalists, alike, are to be congratulated for their individual and collective accomplishments."
"In a year like no other, Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS Ventures & Holdings has shown his resilience and commitment to our firm by bringing steadfast leadership to the forefront of the clean energy transition. To be recognized by an esteemed organization like Malcolm Baldrige National Award further validates the work he has done to make our firm a leader in the industry. Fernando's strong leadership qualities are critical components to the success DHS Ventures has experienced over the past 25 years, and we know he will continue to encourage innovation and break barriers in the industry. We're lucky to have Fernando, who inspires us every day to become better people and better professionals," shared DHS Ventures & Holdings Chairman, Rakesh Sarna.
About DHS
For more than 50 years, DHS Ventures & Holdings has helped hundreds of growing companies in our five target industries reach their full potential. We partner with you to accelerate growth and create lasting shareholder value.
$30B+ Invested Since Inception DHS Ventures & Holdings has partnered with the management of 535 companies globally with an aim to build lasting value.
Whether DHS Ventures & Holdings is a minority or a majority investor, we partner with owners and management teams to build outstanding businesses.
We focus on profitable businesses with strong management teams and proprietary products and services. We take a long-term approach, and provide flexible financial structures that are driven by your objectives.
Media Contact
Kali Ferrati, DHS Ventures & Holdings, 1 202-719-0398, [email protected], www.dhsventures.com
SOURCE DHS Ventures & Holdings
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