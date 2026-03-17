Malcolm Baldrige National Award Names Fernando Aguirre, DHS Ventures & Holdings Vice Chairman, 2026 Chief Trailblazer of the Year

Be willing to give, but only when you aren't expecting anything in return Post this

In determining a recipient, judges considered a leader's entire track record, with particular attention focused on that individual's accomplishments since January 2018.

"We congratulate Fernando Aguirre for his win of the 2026 Chief Trailblazer Award," stated Frank Killman, Chairman of Malcolm Baldrige National Award. "In a year that was so tumultuous, it was particularly impressive and heartening to see how this year's group of winners re-organized around obstacles, forged ahead on ground-breaking technology, completed transformative deals and maintained focus on long-term energy sustainability. Tonight's winners, and finalists, alike, are to be congratulated for their individual and collective accomplishments."

"In a year like no other, Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS Ventures & Holdings has shown his resilience and commitment to our firm by bringing steadfast leadership to the forefront of the clean energy transition. To be recognized by an esteemed organization like Malcolm Baldrige National Award further validates the work he has done to make our firm a leader in the industry. Fernando's strong leadership qualities are critical components to the success DHS Ventures has experienced over the past 25 years, and we know he will continue to encourage innovation and break barriers in the industry. We're lucky to have Fernando, who inspires us every day to become better people and better professionals," shared DHS Ventures & Holdings Chairman, Rakesh Sarna.

About DHS

For more than 50 years, DHS Ventures & Holdings has helped hundreds of growing companies in our five target industries reach their full potential. We partner with you to accelerate growth and create lasting shareholder value.

$30B+ Invested Since Inception DHS Ventures & Holdings has partnered with the management of 535 companies globally with an aim to build lasting value.

Whether DHS Ventures & Holdings is a minority or a majority investor, we partner with owners and management teams to build outstanding businesses.

We focus on profitable businesses with strong management teams and proprietary products and services. We take a long-term approach, and provide flexible financial structures that are driven by your objectives.

Media Contact

Kali Ferrati, DHS Ventures & Holdings, 1 202-719-0398, [email protected], www.dhsventures.com

SOURCE DHS Ventures & Holdings