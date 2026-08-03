Malcolm Guite's 'Galahad And The Grail' Awarded 2026 Parnassus Prize

Hailed "a magnum opus in the making," the volume tells of the legendary quest for the Holy Grail. Post this

Gleaning high praise from critics and fans alike, Galahad and the Grail was a near sell-out even before its April 20 release and reached the Top 50 on Amazon's overall "Best Sellers in Books" chart earlier this spring. Hailed "a magnum opus in the making," the volume tells of the legendary quest for the Holy Grail as reimagined through the eyes of the virtuous knight Galahad. Hallmarked by Guite's profound insights on courage, honor, and the spiritual journey, Galahad and the Grail features more than 25 illustrations from award-winning artist Stephen Crotts.

ABOUT MALCOLM GUITE

A poet, priest, and Girton College Life Fellow at Cambridge University, Malcolm Guite lectures widely in the United Kingdom and North America on theology and literature. Characterized by his deep engagement with the Christian faith, a love of traditional poetic forms, and the ability to make ancient wisdom accessible to contemporary readers, Guite is the bestselling author of numerous works of nonfiction and poetry, including Sounding the Seasons: 70 Sonnets for the Christian Year (Canterbury Press), which is now in its 10th printing; David's Crown (Canterbury Press 2021); and Mariner: A Voyage with Samuel Taylor Coleridge (Hodder 2017).

ABOUT RABBIT ROOM PRESS

Along with the bestselling series Merlin's Isle: An Arthuriad by Malcolm Guite and Every Moment Holy by Douglas Kaine McKelvey, Rabbit Room Press is home to a diversity of acclaimed fiction and nonfiction titles, including Glad & Golden Hours by Lanier Ivester; Jonathan Rogers' The Wilderking Trilogy; and Randall Goodgame's Scripture Hymnal. The Nashville-based publishing house is part of The Rabbit Room, a multi-faceted creative community birthed in 2007 by award-winning singer/songwriter and author Andrew Peterson to create and curate stories, music, and other expressions of art to nourish the life of Christ-centered communities.

Media Contact

Emily Kohl, Turning Point Media Relations, 1 615-812-3469, [email protected], https://turningpointpr.com

SOURCE MALCOLM GUITE