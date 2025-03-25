Malika Begin, CEO and Founder of Begin Development, Named a 2025 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winner

To be named a 2025 Enterprising Woman of the Year is both humbling and electrifying. This award isn't just a personal milestone – it's a celebration of the incredible women being recognized for building bold, purposeful businesses that lift others as they grow. Post this

"To be named a 2025 Enterprising Woman of the Year is both humbling and electrifying. This award isn't just a personal milestone – it's a celebration of the incredible women being recognized for building bold, purposeful businesses that lift others as they grow. I'm proud to be among them, and grateful to my team, whose talent and collaboration make our work meaningful every day," said Begin.

The Enterprising Women of the Year Award is widely considered the most prestigious global award recognition for accomplished women entrepreneurs. To win, nominees must demonstrate that they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship and stand out as leaders in their communities. Many of the honorees also serve as leaders of the key organizations that support the growth of women's entrepreneurship.

The 2025 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference will present two full days of top-notch workshops, networking opportunities, corporate sponsor exhibits, and awards presentations. The celebration will conclude with a spotlight on each honoree at the Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Gala Dinner. The conference will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of Enterprising Women magazine.

Enterprising Women, with headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, is the nation's only women-owned magazine published exclusively for women business owners that chronicles the growing political, economic and social influence and power of entrepreneurial women. The magazine provides a friendly meeting place, a public forum and a national stage for the critical issues confronting women's businesses and daily lives from the unique perspectives and experiences of entrepreneurial women. Published in both print and digital editions, the online edition of the magazine reaches one million readers in 185 countries. For more information, please visit https://enterprisingwomen.com or call (919) 362-1551.

Begin Development partners with organizations to create an award-winning culture that supports leadership development, retention, succession planning, and investment in the greatest resource and advantage - team members.

Begin Development provides 8-month COLLAB leadership development programs for executive and top leaders, tailored manager development programs, monthly learning and development for the whole company, women's initiatives, mentorship programs, and one-on-one coaching. Begin Development addresses the biggest pain points to ensure that each team is supported, can have the collaboration and self-awareness to grow next-level management, and has clarity about the investment a company is making in their future. To learn more about Begin Development, visit: Begin Development

