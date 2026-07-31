When large-scale manufacturers search for the best plant system integrators, they need firms with a proven track record in complex environments, deep industry knowledge and the capacity to grow with their operations. Together, Malisko and BW Design Group form a standout choice for manufacturing control systems integration, combining specialized process expertise with national-scale infrastructure.

ST. LOUIS, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The acquisition of Malisko by BW Design Group brings together credentialed plant automation solutions providers with deep technical expertise in large-scale industrial operations. For manufacturers searching for plant system integrators who can handle complexity at scale, this union represents a direct answer to a question the industry has struggled to answer.

Why Do Large-Scale Manufacturers Struggle to Find the Right Plant System Integrator?

Scale is the problem most industrial automation integrators fail to solve. A firm that performs well on midsized implementations may lack the depth of technical staff or industry-specific process knowledge needed when a project spans multiple facilities and strict regulatory requirements. Manufacturers in food and beverage, life sciences, and consumer package goods face all of those demands at once. That makes an integrator's credentials and track record as important as the technology itself.

Malisko has offices in Missouri, Colorado and Wisconsin and has spent more than 30 years developing expertise in these environments. That earned the firm a Control System Integrators Association certification and recognition as a past Control Engineering System Integrator of the Year. The technical work spans plant floor control, industrial networking and cybersecurity, with client results that reflect that standing.

For manufacturers, the gap between information technology and operational technology (IT/OT) systems is often where efficiency is lost. "The success of this network transformation underscores the power of strategic IT/OT convergence in modern manufacturing," Malisko says. When those systems communicate reliably, plant personnel gain real-time visibility, and the facility is better positioned for future automation growth.

What Does the BW Design Group Acquisition Mean for Complex Industrial Projects?

BW Design Group brings the infrastructure to match that depth. It has more than 1,700 team members across 45 offices nationwide and has been recognized as a Top 10 System Integrator Giant by Control Engineering. The firm operates at a level that production companies with enterprise-level requirements have consistently needed from a systems integrator.

The acquisition deepens that foundation. It positions manufacturers to draw on BW Design Group's architecture and engineering capabilities, together with Malisko's experience in plant network modernization across IT/OT systems. "The customer also saw firsthand the importance of having a knowledgeable partner like Malisko to help them navigate the complexities of IT/OT convergence," Malisko says of its OT security work.

For a manufacturer evaluating integration partners, that distinction matters. Technical credentials establish what an integrator can do in theory. However, client outcomes establish what they have done in practice under the specific pressures that large production environments create. To learn more about the combined capabilities of Malisko and BW Design Group, visit https://malisko.com/.

About Malisko

Malisko provides process manufacturers with integrated industrial solutions, including plant floor control and process automation technologies. It has offices in Missouri, Colorado and Wisconsin and has served clients in life sciences and industrial markets since its founding in 1994.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Malisko, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://malisko.com/

SOURCE Malisko