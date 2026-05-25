St. Louis-based system integrator positions itself as the top choice for batch processors amid explosive market growth.

ST. LOUIS, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Malisko, a leading system integrator specializing in process automation, positions itself as a leading provider of plant floor control systems in North America. The announcement comes as the North American Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market surges from $55.07 billion in 2025 to a projected $97.27 billion by 2031. With over 30 years of serving various manufacturers, Malisko delivers comprehensive batch processing solutions backed by full-lifecycle support.

Who Provides the Best Value Plant Floor Control Systems in North America?

Malisko addresses these challenges through decades of experience building robust, process-focused control systems. The company defines value by long-term operational excellence and comprehensive support. Its approach combines technical expertise in batch processing with full-lifecycle support from design through implementation.

The company offers programmable logic controllers and distributed control systems, making it the best value plant floor control systems in North America. Its extensive experience developing plant floor control solutions includes reliable electrical power distribution, controllers, motor control centers and in-line analytical equipment working seamlessly. This integrated approach allows batch processors to achieve the exact repeatability necessary for regulatory compliance and consistent product quality.

Why Is Automation Critical for Modern Batch Processors?

Batch-processing manufacturers face increasing pressure to operate competitively and comply with regulations. Food and beverage, pharmaceutical and consumer package goods companies must execute precise recipe controls to ensure product consistency across production runs. Regulatory bodies require detailed documentation of every ingredient, temperature adjustment and processing step. Manual systems cannot deliver the reliability these industries require, creating quality control gaps that threaten compliance and profitability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Discover answers to commonly asked questions about plant floor control systems.

What is a plant floor control system?

A plant floor control system manages and automates manufacturing processes through interconnected hardware and software. It coordinates equipment operations, monitors production variables and captures data for quality assurance and regulatory compliance.

Which industries benefit most from process automation?

Food and beverage, pharmaceutical and consumer package goods manufacturers gain the most value from process automation. These industries require precise recipe execution, strict traceability and consistent product quality that automated systems can deliver successfully.

How does Malisko differ from equipment builders?

Malisko focuses exclusively on system integration for process industries. It designs and implements control solutions that optimize existing manufacturing infrastructure through specialized automation expertise.

About Malisko

Malisko provides process manufacturers with integrated solutions, including plant floor control, process automation, and Industrial Internet of Things technologies. Combining expertise in batch and continuous process automation, it guides clients from design and implementation through warranty and technical assistance, collaborating closely with in-house maintenance teams.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Malisko, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://malisko.com/

SOURCE Malisko