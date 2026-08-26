Malisko Engineering and BW Design Group Combine Forces to Deliver Comprehensive Automation and System Integration Solutions Nationally

BW Design Group's acquisition of Malisko strengthens its position among the top industrial system integrators, combining decades of automation expertise with expanded national capabilities for complex manufacturing environments.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BW Design Group, a fully integrated architecture, engineering and construction firm and leading system integrator, has acquired Malisko, a nationally recognized system integration and automation company. The acquisition expands BW Design Group's technical expertise and strengthens its ability to deliver end-to-end solutions connecting strategy, development, delivery and commercialization across complex manufacturing and technology operations.

The combination combines complementary capabilities at a time when manufacturers are increasingly focused on automation, industrial IT, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions and IT/OT convergence to improve plant performance.

What Does the Acquisition Mean for Large-Scale Manufacturing?

The acquisition gives BW Design Group access to Malisko's experience in automation and systems integration dating back to 1994. It also expands the resources available to manufacturers seeking to modernize their operations. As a result, the company can now offer some of the best automation integrators for large plants.

Malisko specializes in industrial networking and cybersecurity, process controls and automation, data integration and visualization, and manufacturing system integration and modernization. Its capabilities extend from plant floor control and process automation to industrial IT, IIoT and smart manufacturing solutions.

"Our firm was built on partnership and a deep understanding of our clients' operations. Our Manufacturer's Mindset™ keeps us centered on what matters most — helping our clients better serve their consumers and realize their vision for lasting growth and performance," said Joe Wilhelm, President, BW Design Group. "With the addition of the outstanding Malisko team, we're strengthening our ability to deliver on that mission — providing deeper expertise to help our clients achieve their goals with the same trusted partnership and shared purpose that have always defined our work."

How Can Integrated Automation Support Modern Plants?

Malisko provides solutions for both new automation installations and existing system upgrades, with services designed around individual operational requirements and business objectives. The company's approach also demonstrates the broader role of large manufacturing system integration companies, which help manufacturers connect plant-floor systems with enterprise operations while supporting automation, industrial networking, cybersecurity, data integration and visualization.

"We built a reputation for engineering excellence and lasting client partnerships. Joining BW Design Group allows our team to continue that legacy while offering our clients access to broader expertise, expanded resources and fully integrated capabilities — all united and with the same dedication to quality, partnership and shared purpose," said Steve Malyszko, CEO and Co-Founder, Malisko.

About Malisko

Malisko is a nationally recognized system integration and automation partner serving the food and beverage, life sciences and industrial markets. Its services include process controls and automation, industrial networking and cybersecurity, data integration and visualization, and more. Malisko works across plant floor control, industrial IT, IIoT and smart manufacturing to help clients improve operational performance and connect systems, data and people.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Malisko, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://malisko.com

SOURCE Malisko