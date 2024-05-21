Mallory Lord Appointed Executive Director of Benchmark at Rye Senior Assisted Living Community

"Dementia is something that has greatly affected me and my family, so being able to positively impact the lives of our residents and their families in this way is deeply meaningful to me." -Mallory Lord, executive director, Benchmark at Rye Post this

She replaces Nick Barash who was promoted to regional director of operations for Benchmark Senior Living for his outstanding values-driven operational leadership.

"I'm so excited to continue the excellent legacy that Nick and team have set forth," said Lord. "Dementia is something that has greatly affected me and my family, so being able to positively impact the lives of our residents and their families in this way is deeply meaningful to me."

Lord has over 15 years of property management experience. Most recently, she served as a regional property manager for New York-based Panco Management, overseeing six properties consisting of over 1,200 apartments. At Panco, she oversaw fundraising efforts for the entire Massachusetts region, raising thousands of dollars for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, St Jude's Children's Hospital and Cradles to Crayons. Before Panco, she served as a community manager for UDR, Inc., and assistant community manager for AvalonBay Communities.

She has a bachelor's degree in English from the University of New Hampshire and a master's in elementary education from Lesley University.

"Mallory is incredibly passionate about the population we serve and throughout her career has proven herself to be an excellent operator," said Rose Thomason, regional director of operations for Benchmark. "We are excited to have her usher in the future of our premier Seacoast community."

Benchmark at Rye is an assisted living with memory care community offering carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for residents to find joy in each new day. Residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and educated in memory loss, communication, empathy and more. The community's many neighborhoods offer the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment stay connected to who and what matters most to them. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities, such as on-site physical therapy, a beauty salon, light-filled sunrooms, an interactive outdoor water feature and raised garden beds provide familiarity and promote wellness.

For more information, visit BenchmarkAtRye.com.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 66 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 27 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 16 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2024, Benchmark communities received 62 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

