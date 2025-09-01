Mally Mall & Starboys Music Elevate Daphna Ziman's "HUMANITY" With Global Human Rights Message

The groundbreaking single "Humanity," produced by Paul Oakenfold and Mally Mall and Starboys Music, blends spoken-word and World music to inspire unity, hope, and social change worldwide.
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rising international artist Daphna Ziman is making waves with her powerful new single "Humanity," which has captured the top spot on the iTunes Worldwide Music Chart and debuted at #6 on Billboard Hot Rap Songs, showcasing its cross-genre appeal. Within just 24 hours of release, the track amassed over 101,000 streams on Spotify and continues to gain momentum on platforms including SoundCloud, where it is widely accessible.
Well-renowned producer and DJ Paul Oakenfold, executive producer Mally Mall, and humanitarian, writer, lyricist, and creative leader Daphna Edwards Ziman joined forces to produce a breakthrough album that fuses spoken-word with World music.
"This record intends to elevate our humanity as a way to break through the harshness that hovers over our global community today," said Daphna Edwards Ziman.
The album addresses the overwhelming political and economic negative impacts on the most vulnerable people in the world. Its voices emerge from darkness into light, conveying how hope can be achieved through unity and love, while emphasizing the urgent need to eliminate violence of any kind.
Behind the single "Humanity" is Grammy-winning producer Mally Mall and his production collective Starboys Music, whose expertise has propelled numerous chart-topping hits across hip-hop, R&B, and international markets. The production team also collaborated with Paul Oakenfold, with choir arrangements inspired by the late, legendary Ofra Haza, creating a cinematic and emotionally resonant soundscape.
The single's polished production and timely message have resonated widely, achieving significant social media engagement. On Instagram, "Humanity" trended at #26 and #5 on the U.S. trending charts, surpassing releases from major artists including Justin Bieber and The Clipse. Audio analytics further underscore the track's impact, with energy rated at 70, danceability at 78, happiness at 63, and acousticness at 6 — a testament to its vibrant and emotionally engaging composition.
"With 'Humanity,' we wanted to create a sound that resonates across cultures while delivering a message of connection and hope," said Mally Mall. "Starboys Music is committed to producing music that moves people and breaks boundaries, and Daphna's performance is a perfect example of that vision."
Fans and industry insiders alike are taking note of the collaboration, which bridges international markets and sets a new standard for global music crossover.
Stream the single: Spotify | SoundCloud
About Daphna Ziman
Daphna Ziman is an international singer-songwriter and humanitarian known for blending powerful messages with genre-defying sounds. Her work emphasizes emotional resonance, social awareness, and global appeal.
IG: @daphnaziman | Founder: justiceforwomenintl.org
About Starboys Music & Mally Mall
Founded by Grammy-winning Executive Producer Mally Mall, Starboys Music is a global production powerhouse shaping the next generation of hits. The collective specializes in hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeat, Pop, Spoken Word, World Music, and beyond, consistently delivering high-impact, chart-ready tracks for major artists worldwide.
IG: @mallymall | mallymall.com
For A&R, Label, and Artist Inquiries
Contact: [email protected]
Press and Media Inquiries
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Jessica, Poise The Firm, 1 725-900-3551, [email protected], www.poisethefirm.com
Jessica, Poise The Firm, 1 725-900-3551, [email protected], www.poisethefirm.com
SOURCE Poise The Firm
Share this article