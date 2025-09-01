Mally Mall & Starboys Music Elevate Daphna Ziman's "HUMANITY" With Global Human Rights Message

"This record intends to elevate our humanity as a way to break through the harshness that hovers over our global community today," said Daphna Edwards Ziman. Post this

"This record intends to elevate our humanity as a way to break through the harshness that hovers over our global community today," said Daphna Edwards Ziman.

The album addresses the overwhelming political and economic negative impacts on the most vulnerable people in the world. Its voices emerge from darkness into light, conveying how hope can be achieved through unity and love, while emphasizing the urgent need to eliminate violence of any kind.

Behind the single "Humanity" is Grammy-winning producer Mally Mall and his production collective Starboys Music, whose expertise has propelled numerous chart-topping hits across hip-hop, R&B, and international markets. The production team also collaborated with Paul Oakenfold, with choir arrangements inspired by the late, legendary Ofra Haza, creating a cinematic and emotionally resonant soundscape.

The single's polished production and timely message have resonated widely, achieving significant social media engagement. On Instagram, "Humanity" trended at #26 and #5 on the U.S. trending charts, surpassing releases from major artists including Justin Bieber and The Clipse. Audio analytics further underscore the track's impact, with energy rated at 70, danceability at 78, happiness at 63, and acousticness at 6 — a testament to its vibrant and emotionally engaging composition.

"With 'Humanity,' we wanted to create a sound that resonates across cultures while delivering a message of connection and hope," said Mally Mall. "Starboys Music is committed to producing music that moves people and breaks boundaries, and Daphna's performance is a perfect example of that vision."

Fans and industry insiders alike are taking note of the collaboration, which bridges international markets and sets a new standard for global music crossover.

Stream the single: Spotify | SoundCloud

About Daphna Ziman

Daphna Ziman is an international singer-songwriter and humanitarian known for blending powerful messages with genre-defying sounds. Her work emphasizes emotional resonance, social awareness, and global appeal.

IG: @daphnaziman | Founder: justiceforwomenintl.org

About Starboys Music & Mally Mall

Founded by Grammy-winning Executive Producer Mally Mall, Starboys Music is a global production powerhouse shaping the next generation of hits. The collective specializes in hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeat, Pop, Spoken Word, World Music, and beyond, consistently delivering high-impact, chart-ready tracks for major artists worldwide.

IG: @mallymall | mallymall.com

For A&R, Label, and Artist Inquiries

Contact: [email protected]

Press and Media Inquiries

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Jessica, Poise The Firm, 1 725-900-3551, [email protected], www.poisethefirm.com

Jessica, Poise The Firm, 1 725-900-3551, [email protected], www.poisethefirm.com

SOURCE Poise The Firm