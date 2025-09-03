Mally Mall & Starboys Music: The Production Force Fueling NBA YoungBoy's Chart Domination

"We're in a season of consistency," said Mally Mall. "From NBA YoungBoy to MASA to DeShawn, our team is proving that when Starboys Music locks in, we deliver classics." Post this

MASA, released July 25, 2025, debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, pulling in 49,000 album-equivalent units and 69 million on-demand streams in its first week. It also marked YoungBoy's 16th career top-10 album, tying him with Jay-Z and Nas for the third-most top-10 entries among rappers. Standout tracks like "Kickboxer" surged with millions of Spotify streams, earning placement on flagship playlists like RapCaviar.

Just weeks later, DeShawn delivered another massive win, tallying 69 million on-demand streams in its opening week — an extraordinary feat for a mixtape release. Together, these projects cement Mally Mall and Starboys Music as the driving creative force behind some of YoungBoy's most impactful records this year, with "AI Marley" emerging as the runaway fan favorite.

"We're in a season of consistency," said Mally Mall. "From NBA YoungBoy to MASA to DeShawn, our team is proving that when Starboys Music locks in, we deliver classics."

The Sound of MASA vs. DeShawn

Part of the duo's impact lies in their ability to craft distinctive sonic identities for each project:

MASA carries a somber, moody, and reflective pace. Its beats lean on emotional pianos, soulful chord progressions, and layered, textural soundscapes that highlight YoungBoy's vulnerability and storytelling depth.

DeShawn, by contrast, is energetic, boisterous, and celebratory. Its production is built on precise 808s, punchy drums, and concise, hard-hitting arrangements, providing a direct, aggressive backdrop for YoungBoy's more defiant and triumphant delivery.

This versatility showcases how Mally Mall and Starboys Music don't just provide beats — they design entire sonic environments that shape the emotional direction of each project.

Read more about the chart-topping releases: Billboard on Youngboy.

About Mally Mall

Mally Mall is a Grammy-winning producer and cultural architect whose catalog spans decades of game-changing records. Known for blending innovation with legacy, he has worked with some of the biggest names in music while consistently elevating new voices.

About Starboys Music

Founded by Mally Mall, Starboys Music is a global creative collective of producers and songwriters shaping the future of sound. Its roster includes innovators such as ISM, Ali Shah, Got KT, Kyle Shelton, Scorp, Dissan, Percy Allen, and many more — with contributions that span across Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop, EDM, Country, and beyond. Whether crafting soulful ballads or hard-hitting anthems, Starboys Music continues to set the standard for high-impact, timeless production.

A&Rs, labels, and artists — if you're looking for chart-ready records with a proven track record of impact, connect with Starboys Music today [email protected]!

Press Inquiries & Media Requests: [email protected].

Website: www.mallymall.com

Instagram: @mallymall

Media Contact

Jessica, Poise The Firm, 1 725-900-3551, [email protected], www.poisethefirm.com

Jessica, Poise The Firm, [email protected], www.poisethefirm.com

SOURCE Mally Mall