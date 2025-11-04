Mally Mall and Daphna Ziman Shine Spotlight on Human-Trafficking Awareness at UN 80th Anniversary Gala

At the United Nations' 80th Anniversary Gala, held at the Embassy of France, philanthropist and artist Daphna Edwards Ziman was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her global advocacy work. She and Grammy-winning producer Mally Mall (Jamal Rashid) were jointly recognized for their ongoing partnership in fighting human trafficking and cultural exploitation.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the United Nations' 80th Anniversary Gala, held at the Embassy of France, Daphna Edwards Ziman received a "Lifetime Achievement Award." She, alongside Mally Mall (Jamal Rashid) were recognized for their ongoing partnership in the fight against human trafficking and cultural exploitation. The milestone event brought together global leaders, ambassadors, philanthropists, executives, creative leaders, and the arts to celebrate eight decades of progress and shared purpose.

A highlight of the evening was a powerful performance by Daphna Edwards Ziman, who performed her single "Humanity!"—produced by Mally Mall and Paul Oakenfold. The performance earned a standing ovation from the distinguished audience. Both "Humanity" and her latest release "In Your Eyes" recently soared to #1 on iTunes Worldwide, marking back-to-back hits that reflect a growing global audience drawn to her message of empowerment, resilience, and compassion. Through her nonprofit, Justice for Women International, Daphna channels that influence into advocacy and prevention efforts to end human trafficking worldwide.

Mally Mall (Jamal Rashid), an acclaimed grammy-winning record producer who has collaborated on recent albums with Chris Brown and NBA YoungBoy, has used his platform to promote respect for women and elevate positive representation in hip-hop. His advocacy aligns with Daphna's mission to inspire cultural change and unify artistic influence with humanitarian impact.

The program also featured remarks from Dr. Aaron Poynton, Founder & CEO of Omnipoynt Solutions, whose insights on innovation and global cooperation complemented the gala's emphasis on compassion, accountability, and progress.

The celebration was made possible through the generous support of corporate and community partners, including Accenture and others, whose contributions helped bring the evening to life. From the music and cuisine to the décor and fellowship, every detail reflected a shared commitment to building a more connected and compassionate world.

What's Next: Daphna and Mally Mall plan to expand their advocacy through community outreach, survivor-centered programming, and media initiatives designed to raise awareness and inspire reform.

Supporters wishing to contribute to this mission can donate to Justice for Women International, helping fund survivor services and global awareness efforts.

As the evening concluded, guests lingered in conversation and connection—celebrating the milestone while reaffirming the importance of dialogue, compassion, and action in addressing global challenges.

