Mally Mall and The Isley Brothers Unite on a Generation-Spanning R&B Project

"It's such an honor. When you're producing records for the artists who made you fall in love with music, the work speaks loud enough on its own," says Mally Mall. Post this

Among the standout records emerging from the sessions are "Addicted" featuring French Montana, Max B, and Ron Isley, alongside "Good Love" featuring Ron Isley, Jeremih, and French Montana — records that showcase timeless soul alongside modern energy. With legendary influence meeting contemporary execution, the project is quietly becoming one of the most culturally significant R&B collaborations in recent years.

The Isley Brothers need no introduction, but the legacy bears repeating: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees since 1992, Songwriters Hall of Fame members, Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients, and creators of more than 28 platinum albums across a career that has placed new music on the Billboard charts in six consecutive decades — a feat virtually unmatched in popular music. Ronald Isley, now 85, alongside brother Ernie, continues to record and perform, and in January 2026 the duo received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Their 2022 collaboration with Beyoncé, "Make Me Say It Again, Girl," earned Best Collaboration at the Soul Train Awards, serving as another reminder that their ability to shape culture never faded with the analog era.

Those close to the project describe it as potentially the final full-length body of work from the group — a reality that has drawn an extraordinary roster of collaborators to the table. The tracklist features Kehlani, Swae Lee, Jason Derulo, Leon Thomas, French Montana, Jeremih, Coco Jones, Keith Sweat, Jadakiss, Young Thug, Future, Justin Bieber, and Ty Dolla $ign. That kind of lineup doesn't assemble around ego. It assembles around trust — trust in the vision, the legacy being honored, and the person guiding the sessions forward.

Mally Mall has approached the role with the restraint the material demands. Rather than stamping the project with a singular sonic identity, he has built each record around a simple question: what best serves the song, and what best serves the Isley Brothers' voice.

"It's such an honor. When you're producing records for the artists who made you fall in love with music, the work speaks loud enough on its own," says Mally Mall.

One of the project's early anchors is "Nobody Has to Know," a reimagining of the original classic released in celebration of the song's 25th anniversary. The record found its way to Mally Mall through rising creative FBG Goat before evolving into a cross-generational collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign — Ronald Isley's unmistakable voice layered into a modern R&B arrangement that never loses the warmth of the original. The single reached No. 1 on iTunes and has emerged as an opening statement for the album, signaling the tone and ambition behind the broader project.

Kandy Isley, Ronald Isley's wife and a longtime guiding force behind the group's creative direction, has also played a central role throughout the process. Her involvement has helped keep the project grounded, ensuring that Mally Mall's production instincts and the Isley Brothers' artistic standards are not merely coexisting, but strengthening one another. Those involved with the sessions describe the chemistry as organic rather than manufactured.

The album is currently seeking a major label home, and given its rare position — a project carrying both deep cultural significance and genuine commercial appeal across generations — industry conversations are expected to move quickly.

Media Contact

Jessica, Poise The Firm, 1 310-721-1132, [email protected], www.PoiseTheFirm.com

SOURCE Mally Mall