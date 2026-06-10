From a chart-topping K-pop single with Big Hit Music's CORTIS to a $190 million worldwide theatrical run, Mally Mall and longtime partner Amit Krispin extend their reach into global cinema with a defining cross-cultural moment

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multi-platinum hitmaker and executive producer Mally Mall (Jamal Rashid) continues his expansion into global film and entertainment with GOAT, the genre-bending animated sports comedy from Sony Pictures Animation — the studio behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and K-Pop Demon Hunters — produced in part by NBA legend Stephen Curry through his Unanimous Media banner. Since its February 13, 2026 theatrical release, the film has rapidly become one of the year's most significant cultural and commercial events, with Mally Mall playing a central role in shaping the project's musical identity and international crossover appeal.

Released to coincide with NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, "GOAT" is now approaching $200 million worldwide with approximately $193 million at the global box office and now holds the singular distinction of being the highest-grossing basketball film in U.S. history — overtaking the original Space Jam to claim the title. The film opened to the biggest debut for an original animated feature since Elemental in 2023, ascended to No. 1 at the domestic box office in its second weekend — narrowly outrunning Wuthering Heights in a tightly contested frame — and cleared $100 million domestically to become one of the first 2026 releases to reach the nine-figure milestone.

Critics have aligned behind the project, which carries an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an "A" CinemaScore from audiences, cementing its standing as a defining sports narrative of the current era. The film's protagonist, Will Harris, voiced by Caleb McLaughlin, anchors an ensemble cast that includes Gabrielle Union, Aaron Pierre, Jennifer Hudson, Jelly Roll, David Harbour, and Nick Kroll, with Stephen Curry making his on-screen debut.

Beyond the screen, Mally Mall served as executive producer on the film's breakout single "Mention Me," performed by rising K-pop sensation CORTIS — Big Hit Music's third boy band following BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and among the most rapidly ascending acts in global music. CORTIS made history as the first Korean boy band to perform at an NBA All-Star Game, while their debut EP "Color Outside the Lines" entered the Billboard 200 at No. 15 — the second-highest debut for any K-pop act's first album and the highest-ever debut for a K-pop boy group not assembled from members of previously established groups. The EP also moved 436,000 copies in its first week, ranking among the top first-week sales figures ever logged by a K-pop act, with cumulative sales since climbing past two million. "Mention Me" has carried the film's reach deep into the international music conversation, reinforcing the cross-continental appeal that has defined "GOAT" from the start.

The soundtrack project — released February 13, 2026 via Mercury Records — stands as a powerhouse collaboration between Sony Pictures Animation and Mercury Records, shaped in significant part through the strategic vision of music executive Amit Krispin, a longtime and trusted partner of Mally Mall. Krispin, an entertainment attorney and talent manager whose boutique firm Prim8 Music guides the careers of leading producers and songwriters, was instrumental in architecting the film's musical identity and its international rollout. Industry insiders have been candid in noting that the seamless integration of music and storytelling at the heart of "GOAT" reflects Krispin's hand on the wheel.

As "GOAT" continues its run across both the box office ledger and global music charts — with a Netflix premiere slated for May 14, 2026 widening its reach further — Mally Mall's imprint on the project stands as further evidence of a rare capacity to move fluidly between film, music, and international culture, delivering not merely hits but moments that come to define an era.

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SOURCE Mally Mall