Mally Mall Reintroduces His Sound With "One Touch" While Continuing a 20-Year Legacy Behind the Boards

The multi-platinum executive record producer enters a new artist era while continuing current production work with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Swae Lee and other global artists

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multi-platinum executive record producer, recording artist and entrepreneur Mally Mall is stepping into a new era—one that places his own music alongside the production legacy he has spent more than two decades building behind the scenes.

His 2026 single "One Touch", followed by "One Touch (Dance Version)," introduces a more global and genre-fluid direction for Mally as a recording artist while his work as a producer continues across some of today's most relevant projects. Apple Music currently lists "One Touch (Dance Version)" as his latest release, while Spotify also features "One Touch," "Get Down" and his earlier catalog.

For Mally, the moment is less about returning to music than reintroducing the full scope of who he is within it.

For more than 20 years, his career has crossed generations, genres and cultures, with production credits and collaborations connected to artists including YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Drake, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Nipsey Hussle, The Weeknd, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, XXXTENTACION, Swae Lee, French Montana and others.

Today, that legacy continues with a new generation.

Mally has remained closely involved in YoungBoy Never Broke Again's recent output, with production contributions across MASA, DeShawn and Slime Cry. Publicly documented credits include multiple records across those projects, including work on Slime Cry, which debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200.

His 2026 production activity has also extended to Swae Lee, with documented credits on "Violet" and "Working Remote."

That ability to move between eras is central to the Mally Mall story.

Rather than being defined by one sound or one period in hip-hop, he has built his career around recognizing talent, creating chemistry, connecting artists and helping shape records across generations.

"I've always believed the right connection can change everything," says Mally Mall. "Whether I'm producing for someone else or creating my own music, it starts with energy, relationships and knowing when something feels right."

From Executive Producer to Recording Artist

"One Touch" represents the next phase of that evolution.

The record places Mally at the center of the music rather than solely behind it, blending the instincts of an executive producer with the perspective of an artist who has spent years watching music move between hip-hop, R&B, pop and global dance culture.

His current artist releases are not a departure from his work as a producer.

They are an extension of it.

For Mally, producing and performing come from the same foundation: bringing people, sounds and ideas together.

That philosophy also drives Starboys Music, the platform through which Mally continues developing producers, artists and creative opportunities, as well as Skybridge Consulting Group, which expands his work into strategic relationships, partnerships and business.

Still Building

The timing of Mally's reintroduction reflects something larger than a new single.

More than two decades into his career, he remains active with artists shaping today's music while building opportunities that extend beyond individual records.

His focus now includes artist development, ownership, intellectual property, global collaborations and creating a stronger bridge between established talent and the next generation.

It is also a period Mally approaches with greater perspective.

He has spoken openly about accountability, personal growth and allowing the work he does today to reflect the direction he wants his life and legacy to take.

"Accountability doesn't erase yesterday, but it shapes the man I choose to be today," Mally recently shared.

That perspective is part of what makes this moment different.

The goal is not simply to look back at a catalog built over 20 years.

It is to show that Mally Mall is still producing, still connecting and still creating—while finally placing more of that creative energy behind his own name. "One Touch" and "One Touch (Dance Version)" are available now on major streaming platforms.

About Mally Mall

Mally Mall is a multi-platinum executive record producer, recording artist, entrepreneur and cultural connector whose influence spans more than two decades of music and entertainment. Shaped by the Bay Area and rooted in his Middle Eastern and Brazilian heritage, Mally has built relationships and creative collaborations across hip-hop, R&B, pop, Latin, Afrobeats, electronic and international music.

His current work includes production across projects from YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Swae Lee, while his artist releases include "One Touch," "One Touch (Dance Version)" and "Get Down."

Mally is also the founder of Starboys Music and Skybridge Consulting Group, expanding his work across artist development, entertainment, strategic partnerships and entrepreneurship.

Executive Producer. Recording Artist. Entrepreneur. Cultural Connector.

MallyMall.com

Media Contact

Jessica, Poise The Firm, 1 310-721-1132, [email protected], www.Poisethefirm.com

SOURCE Poise The Firm