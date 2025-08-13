Mama's Select Empowers Mamas with Clean, High-Quality Supplements from Pregnancy Through Breastfeeding

"Every product is made with honesty, integrity, and relentless dedication to excellence—because every baby (and mama) deserves the very best." Post this

At Mama's Select, the mission is clear: deliver nutritional supplements that expectant and new mothers can feel good about. That means no GMOs, gluten, dairy, soy, artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives—just pure, high-quality ingredients with maximum bioavailability and easy digestion.

A Foundation Born from Real-Life Experience

Founded by by mamas for mamas—who personally navigated the challenges of allergies and low breast milk production—the brand was born out of necessity. Frustrated by the lack of clean, effective prenatal vitamins, the company partnered with distinctive labs to create supplements that meet National Science Foundation "Good Manufacturing Practice" standards and, more importantly, the highest parent-led expectations.

Targeted Supplements for Every Stage

Prenatal Plus / Prenatal + DHA: Rich in vitamins A, C, D, E, B-6, B-12, methylfolate, iron, calcium, iodine, choline, and more for healthy fetal development and maternal wellness.

Postnatal Plus: Supports lactation, postpartum recovery, energy, and immune function with similarly robust nutrient profiles.

Probiotics: A powerful 10-billion CFU blend with nine female-focused strains (e.g., L. acidophilus, B. infantis) for gut, vaginal, urinary, and immune health.

Breastfeeding Essentials: Organic Fenugreek, Goat's Rue, and Blessed Thistle—vegan, non-GMO, and allergen-free—designed to support lactation and milk production.

A Promise of Integrity and Excellence

"Mama's Select built its brand on never cutting corners," said a spokesperson for Mama's Select. "Every product is made with honesty, integrity, and relentless dedication to excellence—because every baby (and mama) deserves the very best."

About Mama's Select

Mama's Select is a mother-led wellness brand based in Frisco, Texas. Founded by mamas who faced challenges securing safe, effective prenatal and postnatal supplements, the company now offers a clean, science-forward range of products tailored for pregnancy, postpartum, and breastfeeding. Committed to quality, transparency, and trust, Mama's Select is changing lives—one baby (and mama) at a time.

Visit www.mamasselect.com to learn more.

Contact

Mama's Select

Suite 5731

Frisco, TX 75035

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Sarah Taylor, Mama's Select, 1 866-243-2223, [email protected], mamasselect.com

SOURCE Mama's Select