Mamma Jumbo Shrimp and Colangelo&Partners Announce the Launch of Social, PR and Media Relations for Wine - 100 FAQ for the US Market

This innovative and up-to-the-minute-book takes a look at how wineries can improve their chances of being reviewed in the leading US publications or receiving the highest points in critically acclaimed US wine journals. Kim and Colangelo are both friends and colleagues in the field of Italian wine marketing and, together, they share the insights and experience they have gained over the years, answering questions such as how to know which American influencers are the right ones for a particular brand and which social media platforms to focus on to achieve the best exposure in the USA. The authors are well versed in navigating the sea of information, opinions and promotions aimed at wineries and the goal of this revolutionary book is to clear a path through the paths and pitfalls producers encounter when they try to gain access to the USA, universally regarded as one of the most complex, competitive and expensive markets to enter.

Organized specifically as a flexible tool, the book is divided into 12 chapters covering everything from market insights and trends, to public and media relations, wine critics and the points systems, event marketing, influencer marketing and much more. Every wine producer aiming for success in the USA will find valuable strategies and solid advice based upon real case studies and the authors' combined decades of experience in the field. The book provides roadmaps to action and eliminates the confusion for which the USA market is renowned.

The book is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=social,+pr+media+relations+of+wine&crid=2NAJ8MYWKJI4P&spref ix=Social,+PR+and+Media,aps,184&ref=nb_sb_ss_ts-doa-p_2_20

About: Mamma Jumbo Shrimp is a dynamic Italian media agency specializing in the production of high-quality content for the wine industry, while also embracing the food and hospitality sectors. With a strong focus on storytelling, innovation, and digital communication, the agency works with global brands to deliver impactful campaigns across multiple platforms. Based in Verona, home to the Vinitaly fair, Mamma Jumbo Shrimp combines creative flair with deep industry expertise to craft engaging narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide. Mamma Jumbo Shrimp offers a wide range of services including content creation, editorial projects, social media strategy, video production, and event management.

