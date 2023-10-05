Mamma Jumbo Shrimp announces new publishing partnership with Académie du Vin Library

AcadImie du Vin Library is very proud to be part of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp's mission to share as much information as possible about this world-class wine-producing country. A lifetime of learning awaits the eager drinker and reader and I would encourage everyone to start today! Tweet this

Stevie Kim, founder of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, said: "This is an exciting collaboration with the Académie du Vin Library, one of the most prestigious wine publishing houses in the world. We're thrilled that our work will now sit alongside some of the greatest names in wine writing, helping us to tell the incredible story of Italian wine to an ever-wider audience."

Hermione Ireland, Managing Director and Publisher of Académie du Vin Library, said: "I have been incredibly impressed by Stevie Kim and the whole team at Mamma Jumbo Shrimp since meeting them more than a year ago. Their passion for Italian wine, which they share via these brilliant books and a host of other initiatives, is unmatched. They are bringing global attention to the huge diversity of grapes and wines that Italy deserves. We're very proud to be part of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp's mission to share as much information as possible about this world-class wine-producing country. A lifetime of learning awaits the eager drinker and reader and I would encourage everyone to start today!"

Full list of publications included in the collaboration: Wine Democracy; Vine and Prejudice; Italian Wine Unplugged 2.0; Jumbo Shrimp Guide to Italian Wine; Sangiovese Lambrusco and Other Vine;

Jumbo Shrimp Guide to International Grape Varieties in Italy. The books are available now on the Académie du Vin Library website at https://academieduvinlibrary.com/shop/.

About: Mamma Jumbo Shrimp is the umbrella brand of the Just Do The Work agency, founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International. The goal of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp is to bring together a global community of wine enthusiasts by harnessing emerging social media platforms and creating high quality content in its products, such as podcasts, books, videos and maps. Mamma Jumbo Shrimp promotes engaging communication, information, and education in entertaining, inclusive formats.

Media Contact

Mamma Jumbo Shrimp Media Team, Just Do The Work, 0458101447, [email protected], https://mammajumboshrimp.com/

SOURCE Mamma Jumbo Shrimp