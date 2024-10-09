Man-Made Religion Leaves Many Believing God Is A God Of Condemnation

"There is no trial you go through where God won't come out on top. He has defeated Satan, and though He does not need you, He wants you!" Post this

"There is no trial you go through where God won't come out on top. He has defeated Satan, and though He does not need you, He wants you!" said Hale.

Kristen Hale grew up in a Mormon family of nine. She followed the rules and ordinances of the Mormon faith, but when she came down with a life-threatening and life-altering illness, she cried out for God's help. God picked her up with His grace and she said a quick goodbye to her old belief system. Hale holds a bachelor's degree in piano performance from the University of Utah, an associate's degree in science from Utah State University, an associate's degree in theology from Golden Grain Bible College, and a certificate in advanced level psychology from Udemy. She and her husband share three children and have found a home with a non-denominational congregation in Visalia, CA.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. From Mormon to God is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Kristen Leigh Hale, Salem Author Services, 559-631-0120, [email protected], kristenhalemusic.com

